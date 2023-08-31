MACAU, August 31 - Possible warning signals to be issued due to the impact on "Saola"

Update Time: 2023-08-31 18:50

Signals Forecast Period Probability Typhoon Signal No.1 In effect Typhoon Signal No.3 23:00 Will be issued Typhoon Signal No.8 Afternoon to nighttime on 1st High "yellow" Storm Surge Warning Daytime on 1st High "orange" Storm Surge Warning Nighttime on 1st Medium

Tropical cyclone “Saola” will move west-northwestward towards the eastern Guangdong coastal area in the next two days, gradually approaching the Pearl River Estuary.

At the moment, “Saola” still remain the category as a super typhoon. According to the present forecast track, “Saola” will enter within 300km from Macao tomorrow morning(1st). However, as its circulation is relatively small, the winds will only significantly strengthen until daytime. The possibility of issuing tropical cyclone signal no. 8 is high between the afternoon to evening of September 1st. Moreover, affecting by the rainband of “Saola”, there will be showers and thunderstorms in the next few days, heavy at times between the 2nd and the 3rd of Sep.

Under the joint effect of storm surge and astronomical tide, flooding will occur in low-lying areas during daytime on the 2nd. The possibility of issuing the Yellow storm surge warning is high.

As “Saola” will probably edging very close to the Pearl River Estuary, the threat to Macao increases. Therefore, the chance of issuing higher-level tropical cyclone signals, and orange or above-level storm surge warnings can not be ruled out.

The public is advised to pay attention to the latest weather information, and take precautions against strong winds and flooding in advance.

Remarks: The probabilities of issuing severe weather warning signals for the next one or two days are provided in the table. Public can learn the possibility of being affected by the tropical cyclone over the specific period of time in Macao so that necessary precautions can be well prepared earlier. Please keep notice of our latest information.