Tickets for 35th Macao International Music Festival on sale from Sunday Tickets for the programmes of “Joe Hisaishi 360” series on sale through registration and random draw

MACAU, August 31 - Organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from the Portuguese acronym), the 35th Macao International Music Festival (MIMF) will be held from 30 September to 30 October. Tickets will be available through the Macau Ticketing Network from 10am on 3 September (Sunday). In order to allow more members of the public to enjoy the programmes of the “Joe Hisaishi 360” series, tickets will be open for sale through registration and random draw. Seating for the programmes will be allocated randomly by computer ballot; interested parties must register through the system of the Macau Ticketing Network (www.macauticket.com/JoeHisaishi360) from 3pm on 3 September to 8pm on 6 September. All registrants have an equal chance of being selected, so there is no need to rush to register.

Themed “Melodic Reconnections”, this edition of the MIMF will feature 16 eclectic programmes and 14 outreach activities, gathering maestros and rising stars to present music aficionados an unforgettable musical feast. The Festival kicks off with the Opera in Two Acts by Gioachino Rossini The Barber of Seville, bringing a joyous and vigorous operatic feast. Naturally 7, the band well-known for the a cappella technique they call “vocal play”, will present The Movies featuring an array of film score at Taipa Houses.

Various discounts are available for this year’s MIMF. An early bird discount of 30%, subject to certain criteria, is available from 3 to 10 September, and a 20% discount will be offered from 11 September onwards, except for the programmes of the “Joe Hisaishi 360” series. Tickets for the Macao International Music Festival will be on sale at the Macau Ticketing Network from 10am on 3 September (Sunday). Outlet ticketing, telephone and online booking will be available simultaneously on the first day of ticket sales. Ticketing services at the Macau Ticketing Network outlets will be suspended if typhoon signal No. 8 or above is hoisted on the first day of ticket sales, while telephone and online booking services will remain open.

Tickets for the programmes of the “Joe Hisaishi 360” series will be open for sale through registration and random draw. Seating for the programmes will be allocated randomly by computer ballot; interested parties must register through the system of the Macau Ticketing Network (www.macauticket.com/JoeHisaishi360) from 3pm on 3 September to 8pm on 6 September, and each person can register for a maximum of two tickets per programme. If the number of registrants exceeds the limit, tickets will be allocated in the sequence of the random draw results, including the first-round successful applicants and the waitlisted applicants. Each person has a chance to draw for one programme only. If tickets are still available after the ticketing periods for the first-round successful applicants and waitlisted applicants, ticket purchase for the remaining tickets will be available simultaneously through the Macau Ticketing Network outlets, telephone and online booking from 10am on 7 October. A 20% discount will be offered on ticket purchases for the programmes of the “Joe Hisaishi 360” series, subject to certain criteria.

In addition, registration for the outreach activities can be made from 10am on 4 September (Monday). Interested parties can register through the “Activity Application” of the Macao One Account (activity.mo.gov.mo/activity-h5/activity-list-web).

For more information about the programmes, ticket purchases and discounts, please check the “Macao International Music Festival booklet (the PDF version can be downloaded at www.icm.gov.mo/fimm), follow the respective page on Facebook (search “Macao International Music Festival”), or subscribe to IC’s official WeChat account (IC_Art_Macao). Ticketing hotline: 2855 5555; ticketing website: www.macauticket.com.