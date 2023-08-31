【Typhoon approaching】MGTO urges visitors to stay tuned for typhoon news and related information

MACAU, August 31 - 【MGTO】Promotional video “Safety Tips for Travelers in Macao During Typhoon”

Mobile text reminders for visitors and residents

Upon issuance of typhoon signal No. 3 and 8 in Macao, MGTO immediately, via mobile text message, informs registered Macao residents travelling abroad and visitors in Macao about the typhoon and calls for their attention to sea, land and air transportation arrangements. The Office also provides clear information on the suspension of public transport services. When typhoon signal No. 8 or above is hoisted, all public transportation services are suspended in Macao. Visitors are advised to check the website of the Information Bureau (www.gcs.gov.mo) for the latest information.

Call for hotel establishments’ prepared response

MGTO has called for businesses to attend to related matters and formulate coping plans in accord. In particular, hotel establishments are required to place visible notices about the typhoon signal in effect at their lobbies, as well as Macao’s transportation arrangements during typhoon such that visitors can promptly adjust their itinerary with the least influence from typhoon. MGTO has also visited hotel establishments to learn more about their execution of related tasks.

Tourism Hotline round the clock

When the typhoon signal No. 8 or above is hoisted in Macao, MGTO will maintain the 24-hour operator service of the Tourism Hotline (2833 3000). Operations of the Office’s Tourist Information counters are suspended, while the Macao Grand Prix Museum and Ritz Building are closed temporarily. Visitors are advised to stay at safe places during typhoon and pay close attention to updates about typhoon and suspension of public transport services. For the latest weather reports, please visit the website of Macao Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau: https://www.smg.gov.mo/en.

Promote attention about typhoon via various channels

MGTO’s Tourist Information counters have displayed the typhoon warning and notice of “travel with caution in Macao during typhoon” visibly, besides giving reminders about public transportation suspension and so forth. Counter staffers will take the initiative to remind visitors about the transportation and safety arrangements during typhoon.

MGTO continues to promote precautions during typhoon in Macao on official social platforms while broadcasting the promotional video “Safety Tips for Travelers in Macao During Typhoon” on local television stations, bus TV advertisements, websites and LED screens at MGTO’s Tourist Information counters. The infographic “Advice for travelling in Macao during typhoon season” is posted on different channels and platforms. During the typhoon period, relevant information is posted on MGTO’s website, and information about No. 8 typhoon signal will be posted on appropriate channels according to the characteristics of individual platforms.

Please visit MGTO’s website for more information about the typhoon season in Macao: https://www.macaotourism.gov.mo/en/travelessential/useful-info/what-you-need-to-know-about-typhoon-season