Commissioning of the private educational institution "Saidumar" in Firdavsi district of Dushanbe

TAJIKISTAN, August 31 - On August 31, 2023, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, and the Chairman of the Majlisi milli Majlisi Oli of the Republic of Tajikistan, Mayor of Dushanbe, Honorable Rustam Emomali, put into operation "Saidumar" private educational institution in the newly built neighborhood No. 2 named after Rustam Amaki, Firdavsi district of Dushanbe.

This educational institution is spread over an area of 72 hundred hectares of land, the building itself has an area of 7 thousand 245 square meters and is intended for 2700 students. The school was built by the patriotic businessman Rustam Saidov, and the construction works on the building were carried out by the contractor - "Asia Group of Tajikistan" CJSHC and the designer - SUE of the scientific-research and design research institute "Dushanbeshahrsoz".

Honorable Head of State Emomali Rahmon was informed that the facility consists of 4 4-storey buildings and was built taking into account the requirements of modern times and the use of high-quality construction materials.

The educational institution was built with all the modern means and has 66 well-equipped classrooms, including chemistry, physics, biology, IT classrooms, linguistics, laboratories, a labor training classroom for boys and girls, a confectionery shop, a special room for a dentist, a psychologist's, a speech therapist, a library includes and other auxiliary facilities.

Also, in order to popularize sports and carry out high-level physical training and military defense training, a spacious sports hall with an area of 610 square meters was built and equipped with training equipment. A canteen for 180 people and a meeting hall with 310 seats are another part of the facility.

The great Leader of the Nation, Emomali Rahmon, during his visit to the educational facilities and learning opportunities, highly appreciated the quality of the completed works and considered the generosity of the young businessman and patriot Rustam Saidov as a role model. The Head of State expressed his gratitude to the businessman for supporting the actions of the Government of the country in the direction of the development of the field of education, and called the construction of an educational institution in this newly built neighborhood important.

Currently, the staff of this center consists of 80 experienced teachers and 20 technical staff.

During a sincere conversation, the great Leader of the Nation, Emomali Rahmon, instructed the educators of the capital to make extensive use of the existing conditions, to be highly responsible for educating the younger generation in the spirit of patriotism and self-awareness, and in this way to contribute to the prosperity and progress of independent Tajikistan.

In turn, the teachers and tutors of the capital expressed their gratitude to the Leader of the Nation for creating high-level conditions and opportunities, and as educators of today's generation, promised to do their best to prepare and bring up knowledgeable and innovative young people and make their appropriate contribution to the development of the key field of society - education.

It is worth mentioning that the patriotic businessman Rustam Saidov, in order to support the educational policy of the Government of the country and to contribute to the prosperity of the country, has decided to open another preschool for 600 children next year next to the educational building. The Head of State considered the entrepreneur's actions as an example and an important endeavor for improving the quality of education at the preschool level.