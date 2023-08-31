Plastics and Polymers Market to Witness Massive Growth by 2029 | Polyplastics, LG Chem, PetroChina
The 2023E-2030 Global Plastics and Polymers Market study with 132+ market data Tables, Pie charts & Figures is now released by HTF MI. The research assessment of the Market is designed to analyse futuristic trends, growth factors, industry opinions, and industry-validated market facts to forecast till 2029. The market Study is segmented by key a region that is accelerating the marketization. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. Some of the players studied are MYK LATICRETE (India), China National Chemical Corporation (China), Formosa Plastics Group (Taiwan), Hanwha Solutions (South Korea), Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited (Thailand), LG Chem (South Korea), Lotte Chemical (South Korea), Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (Japan), PetroChina (China), Polyplastics Co., Ltd. (Japan).
The Global Plastics and Polymers Market was valued at USD 755.1 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 1214 Billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 8.2% during 2023-2029.
Definition:
The plastics and polymers market refers to the industry that produces and distributes a wide range of synthetic materials known as polymers or plastics. Polymers are large molecules made up of repeated subunits called monomers. Plastics are a subset of polymers and are characterized by their ability to be shaped and molded into various forms while maintaining their properties. Plastics and polymers are used in a diverse array of applications across industries due to their versatility, durability, and cost-effectiveness. Plastics and polymers can be manufactured in a wide range of forms, from flexible films to rigid containers, and can be molded into intricate shapes for various purposes. Plastics and polymers are used in industries such as packaging, automotive, construction, electronics, healthcare, consumer goods, and more. Efforts to address environmental concerns have led to the development and promotion of recyclable and biodegradable plastics. Ongoing research and development are driving the creation of new polymers with enhanced properties, such as improved strength, flexibility, and heat resistance.
Market Trends:
• The trend towards sustainability has led to increased interest in bioplastics and bio-based polymers derived from renewable resources as alternatives to traditional petroleum-based plastics.
• Efforts to reduce plastic waste and promote recycling have resulted in circular economy initiatives, with a focus on closed-loop systems and plastic recycling technologies.
• Ongoing research is focused on developing high-performance polymers with enhanced properties such as higher strength, better heat resistance, and improved biodegradability.
Market Drivers:
• Rapid industrialization and urbanization drive the demand for plastics and polymers across construction, infrastructure, and manufacturing sectors.
• Plastics are widely used in consumer products, and the growing consumer population contributes to the demand for packaging and household items.
• Advances in polymer science and manufacturing technologies expand the possibilities for using plastics in new applications.
Market Challenges
• Plastics and polymers are associated with environmental challenges, including plastic pollution, microplastics, and long degradation times.
• The lack of comprehensive recycling infrastructure for certain types of plastics hinders efforts to reduce plastic waste.
Market Restraint
• Governments and international bodies are implementing regulations and bans on certain single-use plastics, impacting the demand and production of specific polymers.
• The negative image associated with plastics and their environmental impact can impact consumer perception and purchasing decisions.
2023E-2030 Global Plastics and Polymers Market Competitive Analysis
Know your current market situation! Not just new products but ongoing products are also essential to analyse due to ever-changing market dynamics. The study allows marketers to understand consumer trends and segment analysis where they can face a rapid market share drop. Figure out who really the competition is in the marketplace, get to know market share analysis, market position, % Market Share, and segmented revenue.
Additionally, Past 2023E-2030 Global Plastics and Polymers Market data breakdown, Market Entropy to understand development activity and Patent Analysis*, Competitors Swot Analysis, Product Specifications, and Peer Group Analysis including financial metrics are covered.
Segmentation and Targeting
Essential demographic, geographic, psychographic, and behavioural information about business segments in the 2023E-2030 Plastics and Polymers market is targeted to aid in determining the features the company should encompass in order to fit into the business's requirements. For the Consumer-based market - the study is also classified with Market Maker information in order to understand better who the clients are, their buying behaviour, and patterns.
2023E-2030 Plastics and Polymers Product Types In-Depth: Nylon, Polyester, Synthetic Fibers, Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Polyurethane, Rubber, Others
2023E-2030 Plastics and Polymers Major Applications/End users: Manufacturing, Automotive, Construction, Textiles, Packaging, Healthcare, Others
2023E-2030 Plastics and Polymers Major Geographical First Level Segmentation:
• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and the Rest of APAC; the Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)
• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)
• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)
• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)
• MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)
FIVE FORCES & PESTLE ANALYSIS:
In order to better understand market conditions five forces analysis is conducted that includes the Bargaining power of buyers, Bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, and Threat of rivalry.
• Political (Political policy and stability as well as trade, fiscal, and taxation policies)
• Economical (Interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates)
• Social (Changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, attitude changes, and changes in lifestyles)
• Technological (Changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, research, and development)
• Legal (Employment legislation, consumer law, health, and safety, international as well as trade regulation and restrictions)
• Environmental (Climate, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability)
