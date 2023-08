Waste to energy Market to Garner an Excellent Growth of US$ 43.1 Billion by 2031 | Transparency Market Research Inc.

Waste to energy Market

Growth in industrialization and urbanization is a key factor driving the waste-to-energy market.

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, August 31, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- According to this โ€œ Waste to energy Market โ€ report, the key market players are making moves like product launches, joint ventures, developments, mergers, and acquisitions which has an influence on the market and Waste to energy Industry as a whole and also affect the sales, import, export, revenue and CAGR values. This Waste to energy market research report emphasizes on the global key manufacturers to define, illustrate and analyze the market competition landscape using SWOT analysis.The global Waste to Energy Market was US$ 24.2 Billion in 2021. The global market size is projected to reach USD 43.1 billion by 2031, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period from 2022-2031. This information is provided by Transparency Market Research, in its report, titled, โ€œWaste to Energy Market, 2022-2031. Significant increase in power consumption due to rapid urbanization & industrialization and growth in emphasis on generating energy from renewable sources are anticipated to be key factors driving the waste to energy market. Waste-to-energy (WTE) is a process of generating energy from waste and reducing the dependence on fossil fuels, such as coal, for energy generation. Countries across the globe are investing in renewable energy sources to reduce reliance on fossil fuels.๐ƒ๐ซ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐‘๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐š๐ข๐ง๐ญ๐ฌ:Rise in Production of Clean Energy from Waste Supports Waste to Energy Market GrowthEconomic expansion and rising industries and urbanization lead to waste production, environmental risks, and CO2 emissions. Due to widespread changes in people's dietary habits, commercial and residential trash generation has also considerably increased. Waste to energy (WtE) can help achieve the transition to a sustainable energy ecosystem by serving as a clean demand response option, an energy source to lower greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, a factor in the design of eco-industrial parks, and occasionally the only method for treating end-of-life waste.๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐ƒ๐ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ฅ๐จ๐ฉ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ฌ ๐ข๐ง ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ:โ€ข On April 12, 2022, SUEZ was awarded a new industrial wastewater treatment project contract in Changshu (China) to increase the cityโ€™s quality and socio-economic development. The project is located in the Changshu Economic and Technological Development Zone and is worth a total investment of EUR 37 Mn.โ€ข On February 17, 2022, Veolia became the first company to establish a synthetic e-fuel production unit in Europe. The production unit was implemented at LIPORโ€™s Energy Recovery Plant near Porto. Its innovative technology configuration and design are the factors expected to revolutionize the waste-to-energy industry, while simultaneously decarbonizing the aviation sector.๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐Ÿ๐ข๐ง๐๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ฌ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ฎ๐๐ฒ๏ƒ˜ Europe accounted for a prominent share of 39.48% of the global market in 2021.๏ƒ˜ Electricity segment was the major share contributor in 2021.๏ƒ˜ The heat segment is also expected to grow at a steady pace during the forecast period.๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ž๐ญ๐ข๐ญ๐จ๐ซ ๐€๐ง๐š๐ฅ๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ข๐ฌ:โ€ข This market report gives information about key market players.โ€ข Key playerโ€™s revenues in global Waste to energy market.โ€ข Major companyโ€™s revenues share in the market.โ€ข The report delivers trends, barriers, as well as challenges that could affect the development of the market.๐'๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐š๐ฅ ๐š๐ง๐š๐ฅ๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ข๐ฌ ๐ข๐ง๐œ๐ฅ๐ฎ๐๐ž๐ฌ:๐๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ก ๐€๐ฆ๐ž๐ซ๐ข๐œ๐š- Canada, Mexico, ๐€๐ฌ๐ข๐š ๐๐š๐œ๐ข๐Ÿ๐ข๐œ- China, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, ๐„๐ฎ๐ซ๐จ๐ฉ๐ž- Germany, Italy, France, Rest of Europe, ๐‹๐š๐ญ๐ข๐ง ๐€๐ฆ๐ž๐ซ๐ข๐œ๐š- Brazil, Rest of LATAM, ๐Œ๐ข๐๐๐ฅ๐ž ๐„๐š๐ฌ๐ญ & ๐€๐Ÿ๐ซ๐ข๐œ๐š- Saudi Arabia, A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐'๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง:๐–๐š๐ฌ๐ญ๐ž ๐"๐ฒ๐ฉ๐žโ€ข Municipal Solid Waste (MSW)โ€ข Agricultural Wasteโ€ข Others๐"๐ž๐œ๐ก๐ง๐จ๐ฅ๐จ๐ ๐ฒโ€ข Thermochemicalโ€ข Incinerationโ€ข Othersโ€ข Biochemicalโ€ข Anaerobic Digestionโ€ข Others๐€๐ฉ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ข๐œ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐งโ€ข Heatโ€ข Electricityโ€ข Others๐ƒ๐จ๐ฆ๐ข๐ง๐š๐ญ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ƒ๐ซ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ:โ€ข SUEZโ€ข Veoliaโ€ข Keppel Corporation Limitedโ€ข Covanta Holding Corporationโ€ข Constructions industrielles de la Mรฉditerranรฉe (CNIM)โ€ข China Everbright International Limitedโ€ข Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc.โ€ข STEAG GmbHโ€ข Future Biogas Limitedโ€ข Gazasia Ltd.โ€ข Others๐–๐š๐ฌ๐ญ๐ž ๐ญ๐จ ๐ž๐ง๐ž๐ซ๐ ๐ฒ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐'๐ญ๐ฎ๐๐ฒ ๐Ž๐›๐ฃ๐ž๐œ๐ญ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž๐ฌโ€ข To analyse and research the global Waste to energy market status and future forecast, involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecastโ€ข To present the key Instant Waste to energy Players, production, revenue, market share, and recent developmentโ€ข To split the breakdown data by regions, product type, manufacturers and distribution channelโ€ข To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risksโ€ข To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regionsโ€ข To analyze competitive landscape such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market