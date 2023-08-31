Waste to energy Market to Garner an Excellent Growth of US$ 43.1 Billion by 2031 | Transparency Market Research Inc.
Growth in industrialization and urbanization is a key factor driving the waste-to-energy market.WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, August 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to this “Waste to energy Market” report, the key market players are making moves like product launches, joint ventures, developments, mergers, and acquisitions which has an influence on the market and Waste to energy Industry as a whole and also affect the sales, import, export, revenue and CAGR values. This Waste to energy market research report emphasizes on the global key manufacturers to define, illustrate and analyze the market competition landscape using SWOT analysis.
The global Waste to Energy Market was US$ 24.2 Billion in 2021. The global market size is projected to reach USD 43.1 billion by 2031, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period from 2022-2031. This information is provided by Transparency Market Research, in its report, titled, “Waste to Energy Market, 2022-2031.
Significant increase in power consumption due to rapid urbanization & industrialization and growth in emphasis on generating energy from renewable sources are anticipated to be key factors driving the waste to energy market. Waste-to-energy (WTE) is a process of generating energy from waste and reducing the dependence on fossil fuels, such as coal, for energy generation. Countries across the globe are investing in renewable energy sources to reduce reliance on fossil fuels.
𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐬:
Rise in Production of Clean Energy from Waste Supports Waste to Energy Market Growth
Economic expansion and rising industries and urbanization lead to waste production, environmental risks, and CO2 emissions. Due to widespread changes in people's dietary habits, commercial and residential trash generation has also considerably increased. Waste to energy (WtE) can help achieve the transition to a sustainable energy ecosystem by serving as a clean demand response option, an energy source to lower greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, a factor in the design of eco-industrial parks, and occasionally the only method for treating end-of-life waste.
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭:
• On April 12, 2022, SUEZ was awarded a new industrial wastewater treatment project contract in Changshu (China) to increase the city’s quality and socio-economic development. The project is located in the Changshu Economic and Technological Development Zone and is worth a total investment of EUR 37 Mn.
• On February 17, 2022, Veolia became the first company to establish a synthetic e-fuel production unit in Europe. The production unit was implemented at LIPOR’s Energy Recovery Plant near Porto. Its innovative technology configuration and design are the factors expected to revolutionize the waste-to-energy industry, while simultaneously decarbonizing the aviation sector.
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲
Europe accounted for a prominent share of 39.48% of the global market in 2021.
Electricity segment was the major share contributor in 2021.
The heat segment is also expected to grow at a steady pace during the forecast period.
𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐨𝐫 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:
• This market report gives information about key market players.
• Key player’s revenues in global Waste to energy market.
• Major company’s revenues share in the market.
• The report delivers trends, barriers, as well as challenges that could affect the development of the market.
𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞𝐬:
𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚- Canada, Mexico, 𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜- China, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, 𝐄𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐞- Germany, Italy, France, Rest of Europe, 𝐋𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚- Brazil, Rest of LATAM, 𝐌𝐢𝐝𝐝𝐥𝐞 𝐄𝐚𝐬𝐭 & 𝐀𝐟𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚- Saudi Arabia, A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:
𝐖𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐞 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞
• Municipal Solid Waste (MSW)
• Agricultural Waste
• Others
𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲
• Thermochemical
• Incineration
• Others
• Biochemical
• Anaerobic Digestion
• Others
𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧
• Heat
• Electricity
• Others
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:
• SUEZ
• Veolia
• Keppel Corporation Limited
• Covanta Holding Corporation
• Constructions industrielles de la Méditerranée (CNIM)
• China Everbright International Limited
• Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc.
• STEAG GmbH
• Future Biogas Limited
• Gazasia Ltd.
• Others
𝐖𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲 𝐎𝐛𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐬
• To analyse and research the global Waste to energy market status and future forecast, involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast
• To present the key Instant Waste to energy Players, production, revenue, market share, and recent development
• To split the breakdown data by regions, product type, manufacturers and distribution channel
• To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks
• To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions
• To analyze competitive landscape such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
