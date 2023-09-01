KaJ Labs Awards $6 Million Grant to Galactic War (GLW) Pioneering the Future of Play-to-Earn Web3 Gaming
KaJ Labs is thrilled to support Galactic War in their visionary endeavor to reshape the gaming landscape. We are confident that this partnership will leave an indelible mark on the future of gaming.”LONDON, UK, September 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- KaJ Labs is thrilled to announce the award of a $6 million grant to Galactic War P2E game, an upcoming play-to-earn web3 game that is set to redefine the gaming landscape.
— King Kasr, KaJ Labs Founder
Galactic War is a groundbreaking first-person shooter AAA game that seamlessly merges cutting-edge graphic design with the exhilarating gameplay choices of the modern gaming era. With an unwavering commitment to capturing the explosive trend of GameFi, Galactic War's mission aligns seamlessly with KaJ Labs' vision of revolutionizing the gaming industry through blockchain and NFT technology.
The gaming realm has undergone a remarkable evolution, offering experiences that resonate with billions of gamers worldwide. Galactic War is poised to take this evolution a step further by fusing the captivating elements of traditional gaming with the transformative potential of crypto, blockchain, and NFTs. By empowering players with ownership over in-game assets, identities, and achievements, Galactic War is ushering in a new era of immersive gameplay and tangible rewards.
Powered by Unreal Engine 5 and boasting AAA graphics, Galactic War transports players to the mesmerizing expanse of the Milky Way, where they embark on epic journeys as soldiers, engaging in thrilling gameplay modes like Deathmatch, Competitive, and Battle Royale. Each mode presents a unique universe to explore, challenging players to showcase their skills, devise tactics, and achieve victory. What sets Galactic War apart is its revolutionary play-to-earn model, allowing gamers to earn rewards while doing what they love most — playing.
Navigating through four distinct universes, players unravel the enigmatic tapestry of the Galactic War universe, uncovering secrets, encountering extraordinary creatures, and amassing valuable resources. With NFT characters, skins, weapons, and planets that captivate NFT enthusiasts, as well as the versatility and utility of the Galactic War (GLW) token for exclusive item acquisition, the game caters to a diverse spectrum of interests.
The collaboration between KaJ Labs and Galactic War is poised to redefine the future of gaming. The $6 million grant awarded by KaJ Labs stands as a testament to the groundbreaking potential of this partnership. Galactic War's strategic integration of blockchain, NFTs, and modern gaming technology not only sets the stage for the metaverse's evolution but also paves the way for immersive VR experiences.
The future of gaming is illuminated by Galactic War's trailblazing approach. As the anticipation for its launch builds, players and enthusiasts alike are invited to witness the birth of a new gaming era, where the lines between virtual and tangible are beautifully blurred, thanks to the collaborative efforts of Galactic War and KaJ Labs.
About KaJ Labs
KaJ Labs is a pioneering force in the blockchain and gaming industry, dedicated to pushing the boundaries of technology to transform the gaming landscape. With a commitment to innovation, KaJ Labs strives to create experiences that empower gamers and enthusiasts alike. Through partnerships and grants, KaJ Labs catalyzes the development of groundbreaking projects that harness the potential of blockchain and NFT technology.
About Galactic War
Galactic War is a revolutionary play-to-earn web3 game that combines the thrill of AAA graphics and captivating gameplay with the transformative power of blockchain, NFTs, and cryptocurrencies. Set in the immersive expanse of the Milky Way, the game offers multiple gameplay modes, NFT assets, and a vibrant in-game economy that rewards players for their skills and achievements.
Dorothy Marley
KaJ Labs
media@kajlabs.com
