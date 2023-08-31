EdAssist by Bright Horizons Partners with NetCom Learning to provide educational assistance benefits to organizations

EdAssist by Bright Horizons has chosen NetCom Learning as the training partner to help organizations empower their workforce with enhanced knowledge and skills.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- NetCom Learning, a leading provider of IT training and certification programs, has entered into a dynamic partnership with the EdAssist program, a pioneering initiative by Bright Horizons aimed at providing organizations with educational assistance benefits at pre-negotiated discount rates. This collaboration is set to open new avenues for professional development and growth, offering employees a unique opportunity to enhance their skill set through NetCom Learning's esteemed courses.

EdAssist is a tuition reimbursement program that helps organizations support their employees’ professional upskilling and development. With the EdAssist program, NetCom Learning provides access to over 4000 IT & Business training options from well-known providers like Microsoft, AWS, Cisco, CompTIA, EC-Council, PMI, and others.

From round-the-clock support to a dedicated learning consultant, and the exclusive NetCom365 platform, individuals stand to gain a comprehensive and personalized learning experience like never before.

NetCom Learning CEO Russell Sarder commented, "We are delighted to join forces with EdAssist in their mission to foster the professional growth of employees seeking opportunities in the IT sector. The partnership between NetCom Learning and EdAssist seeks to equip employees with the essential skills and certifications required to excel in the dynamic and ever-evolving IT industry. Our aim is to provide financial support and seamless learning experience to employees.”

For more information about the EdAssist program and the solutions offered by NetCom Learning, please visit:

https://www.netcomlearning.com/business-solutions/edassist/

About NetCom Learning:

NetCom Learning helps build innovative learning organizations in the workplace by structuring a smarter workforce, supporting changes, and driving growth. With more than 24 years of experience, NetCom Learning has been empowering innovative learning organizations to adapt and drive growth in this fast-paced world by closing critical skills gaps and ensuring smooth deployment, implementation, and consumption through authorized training delivered by Certified Trainers on vendors such as Microsoft, AWS, EC-Council, CompTIA, and more.