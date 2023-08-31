Raw Pet Food Market Is Booming So Rapidly In US | Bravo, Answers Pet Food, Happee Dawg
The Global Raw Pet Food Market study with 132+ market data Tables, Pie charts & Figures is now released by HTF MI. The research assessment of the Market is designed to analyse futuristic trends, growth factors, industry opinions, and industry-validated market facts to forecast till 2029. The market Study is segmented by key a region that is accelerating the marketization. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. Some of the players studied are Answers Pet Food (United States), Aunt Jeni's Home Made (United States), Bravo (United States), Colgate Palmolive (United States), Darwin's Natural Pet Products (United States), Essential Foods (United States), Friskies PetCare Company (United States), Happee Dawg (United States), Instinct Pet Food (Nature's Variety) (United States), J.M. Smucker (United States).
The Global Raw Pet Food Market was valued at USD 112 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 163.1 Billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 7.14% during 2023-2029.
Definition:
The raw pet food market refers to the industry that produces and sells unprocessed, natural, and minimally processed food for pets, primarily dogs and cats. Raw pet food is typically made from raw meat, bones, and other animal-based ingredients, and it aims to provide a diet that closely resembles what animals might consume in the wild. This type of pet food is often marketed as a more natural and nutritious alternative to traditional commercial pet food products that may contain fillers, additives, and artificial ingredients. Raw pet food is made from natural and whole ingredients, such as raw meat, organs, bones, vegetables, and fruits. These ingredients are usually minimally processed to retain their nutritional value. Proponents of raw pet food often claim that this type of diet is more biologically appropriate for pets, providing them with essential nutrients and enzymes. The raw pet food market aligns with the belief that pets' diets should mimic the natural diets of their wild ancestors, which may have included raw prey.
Market Trends:
• The trend of treating pets as family members has led to a demand for higher-quality, more natural pet food options, including raw pet food.
• The growing awareness of pet health and wellness has driven pet owners to seek out diets they believe are more nutritious and aligned with their pets' natural needs.
• The humanization of pets has led to a desire for pet diets that mirror human diets, including minimally processed and natural ingredients.
Market Drivers:
• Concerns about the quality and safety of traditional commercial pet food have prompted pet owners to seek alternatives that they perceive as healthier.
• The emphasis on natural, organic, and minimally processed foods in human diets has influenced pet owners' preferences for their pets.
Market Challenges
• Formulating a balanced and complete raw pet food diet that meets pets' nutritional needs can be challenging, requiring expertise in animal nutrition.
• Raw pet food can carry the risk of bacterial contamination, such as Salmonella or E. coli, which can pose health risks to pets and humans.
Market Restraint
• The regulations governing pet food can vary by region and may impose challenges for raw pet food manufacturers to meet safety and labeling requirements.
• Raw pet food typically has a shorter shelf life than commercial pet food, requiring careful inventory management.
• Educating pet owners about the benefits, risks, and proper handling of raw pet food is a challenge, as misinformation and misconceptions can prevail.
2023E-2030 Global Raw Pet Food Market Competitive Analysis
Know your current market situation! Not just new products but ongoing products are also essential to analyse due to ever-changing market dynamics. The study allows marketers to understand consumer trends and segment analysis where they can face a rapid market share drop. Figure out who really the competition is in the marketplace, get to know market share analysis, market position, % Market Share, and segmented revenue.
Players Included in Research Coverage: Answers Pet Food (United States), Aunt Jeni's Home Made (United States), Bravo (United States), Colgate Palmolive (United States), Darwin's Natural Pet Products (United States), Essential Foods (United States), Friskies PetCare Company (United States), Happee Dawg (United States), Instinct Pet Food (Nature's Variety) (United States), J.M. Smucker (United States)
Additionally, Past 2023E-2030 Global Raw Pet Food Market data breakdown, Market Entropy to understand development activity and Patent Analysis*, Competitors Swot Analysis, Product Specifications, and Peer Group Analysis including financial metrics are covered.
Segmentation and Targeting
Essential demographic, geographic, psychographic, and behavioural information about business segments in the 2023E-2030 Raw Pet Food market is targeted to aid in determining the features the company should encompass in order to fit into the business's requirements. For the Consumer-based market - the study is also classified with Market Maker information in order to understand better who the clients are, their buying behaviour, and patterns.
2023E-2030 Raw Pet Food Product Types In-Depth: Frozen Pet Food, Freeze-Dried Pet Food
2023E-2030 Raw Pet Food Major Applications/End users: Online, Offline, Hypermarket, Supermarket, Others
2023E-2030 Raw Pet Food Major Geographical First Level Segmentation:
• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and the Rest of APAC; the Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)
• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)
• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)
• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)
• MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)
FIVE FORCES & PESTLE ANALYSIS:
In order to better understand market conditions five forces analysis is conducted that includes the Bargaining power of buyers, Bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, and Threat of rivalry.
• Political (Political policy and stability as well as trade, fiscal, and taxation policies)
• Economical (Interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates)
• Social (Changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, attitude changes, and changes in lifestyles)
• Technological (Changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, research, and development)
• Legal (Employment legislation, consumer law, health, and safety, international as well as trade regulation and restrictions)
• Environmental (Climate, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability)
