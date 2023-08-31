Remitly to Present at the 2023 Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference

SEATTLE, Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: RELY) (“Remitly”), a leading digital financial services provider for immigrants and their families, today announced that its management team will present at the 2023 Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference.



Date: Thursday, September 7, 2023 Time: 1:45 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:45 p.m. Eastern Time

The presentation will be webcast live from Remitly’s investor relations website at https://ir.remitly.com/ . A replay of the event will be available on the investor relations website following the presentation.

About Remitly

Remitly is a leading digital financial services provider for immigrants and their families in over 170 countries around the world. Remitly helps immigrants send money home in a safe, reliable and transparent manner. Its digitally native, cross-border remittance app eliminates the long wait times, complexities and fees typical of traditional remittance processes. Building on its strong foundation, Remitly is expanding its suite of products to further its mission and transform financial services for immigrants all around the world.

Investor Relations Contact:

Stephen Shulstein

Vice President of Investor Relations

stephens@remitly.com

Media Contact:

Kendall Sadler

kendall@remitly.com

SOURCE Remitly Global, Inc.