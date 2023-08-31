Manufactured Soil Market to Surpass US$ 13.5 Billion at a CAGR of 5.5% by 2033: Fact.MR Report

In recent years, the United States' manufactured soil market has experienced significant growth, fueled by urbanization, sustainable farming, and the need for customized cultivation solutions.

Rockville, Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As revealed by Fact.MR, a provider of market research and competitive intelligence, the global Manufactured Soil Market is expected to reach a value of US$ 13.5 billion by the end of 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 5.5% over the next 10 years (2023 to 2033).



Soil that has been artificially enhanced to display vegetation and improve the quality of water is referred to as manufactured soil. Humans can produce commercial topsoil much more quickly than it can naturally occur. Either soil is carefully drilled from a single spot, or it is obtained from other locations and transported to a single central topsoil-producing facility.

Commercial topsoil enables customized control over conventional topsoil characteristics, enabling the production of several types of topsoil. The soil can be pre-mixed with other soil types and organic material after it has been cleaned, removed, and screened. The soil mixture is supplemented with additional nutrients, minerals, and additions.

Urban agricultural methods and rising demand for greenhouse soil mix are the main market growth drivers. Farmers are looking for novel ways to achieve an increase in output, and key agricultural companies intend to continue and preserve their market share.

Government regulatory organizations also actively participate in environmental conservation. The industry is expanding as a result of the rising demand for agricultural products that offer consumers complete health. Urban farming has become more necessary as a result of rising urbanization, which has increased demand for diverse soil mixtures and mixes, which is driving market expansion.

Key Segments of Manufactured Soil Industry Research Report

By Type By Application By End Use Garden Soil

Soil Mix

Manure & Compost Cultivation

Lawns

Commercial Development

Sports Fields

Green Spaces Residential

Commercial

Government



Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global manufactured soil market is valued at US$ 7.9 billion in 2023.

Worldwide demand for manufactured soil is projected to rise at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2023 to 2033.

The market is estimated to touch US$ 13.5 billion by the end of 2033.

Garden soil dominates the market and its sales are forecasted to increase at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2023 to 2033.

Use of soil mix is expected to increase at 6% CAGR during the forecast period.

The market in China is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2023 to 2033.

North America holds a global market share of 34% in 2023.



“Growth of the global manufactured soil market is intricately intertwined with urban agricultural methods, escalating demand for greenhouse soil mixes, and strategic pursuits of major agricultural input companies. Rising use of urban spaces for food production within controlled environments and emphasis of the agricultural sector on sustainability are driving the demand for manufactured soil,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Market Competition

Several players have entered the market for manufactured soil. Many of these market participants engage in collaborations and the creation of cutting-edge solutions to maintain their competitive stance. These measures are intended to help them grow their clientele as well as their market share.

In January 2023, Terramera introduced the “Enrich Soil” platform, which offers real-time soil analysis data. This technology enables the achievement of accuracy rates up to 99%, assists in optimizing fertilizer usage, and improves soil health.





Report Attributes Details Forecast Period 2023 – 2033 Value Projection (2033) US$ 13.5 Billion Growth Rate (2023-2033) 5.5 % CAGR No. of Pages 170 pages No. of Tables 84 Tables No. of Figures 112 Figures



Key Companies Profiled

Miller Companies LC

ERTH Products, L.L.C.

B.D. White Top Soil Company Inc.

London Rock Supplies Limited

Ground Up, LLC,

ICL Group LTD.

Borealis AG

Origin Enterprises PLC

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global manufactured soil market with historical demand data for 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics for 2023 to 2033.

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on type (garden soil, soil mix, manure & compost), application (cultivation, lawns, commercial development, sports fields, green spaces), and end user (residential, commercial, government), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa).

