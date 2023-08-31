Smart for Life Appoints Cindy Brynteson, RN, to the Company’s Advisory Board

Prominent Health & Wellness Sector Thought Leader and Author

MIAMI, Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smart for Life, Inc. (Nasdaq: SMFL) (“Smart for Life” or the “Company”), a global leader in the Health & Wellness sector marketing and manufacturing nutritional supplements and foods worldwide, announced today that it has appointed Cindy Brynteson to the Company’s advisory board.



“Cindy has devoted her life to nutrition and fitness and is an acknowledged leader and teacher in the field,” stated Darren Minton, CEO of Smart for Life. “As a successful author, her recent book, ‘You Can Live Like This,’ represents a definitive guide to weight loss and maintaining a healthy, balanced lifestyle. Cindy has established herself as leader in the business and health communities, teaching Health & Wellness for almost 50 years.”

“I am excited to join the Smart for Life advisory board with its diverse background of members and outstanding portfolio of products,” said Cindy Brynteson. “Throughout my career in the Health & Wellness industry, one of my core principles is investigating the underlying root causes of health issues and supporting the body to repair itself naturally, as opposed to just treating symptoms. I look forward to working with the Smart for Life team and continuing to spread the benefits of healthy living.”

Mr. Minton concluded, “Smart for Life benefits greatly from the collective and diverse experience found within our advisory board. Not only does the advisory board provide strategic insights based on the unique backgrounds of its members, but the dynamic collaboration supports our management and Board of Directors as we execute on our mission and explore emerging opportunities. Cindy brings a significant amount of experience through her years of advancing health and balance in all aspects of life and we are pleased to have her join our team.”

About Smart for Life, Inc.

Smart for Life, Inc. (Nasdaq: SMFL) is engaged in the development, marketing, manufacturing, acquisition, operation and sale of a broad spectrum of nutritional and related products with an emphasis on health and wellness. Structured as a publicly held global holding company, the Company is executing a Buy-and-Build strategy with serial accretive acquisitions creating a vertically integrated company with an objective of aggregating companies generating a minimum of $300 million in revenues by the fourth quarter of 2026. To drive growth and earnings, Smart for Life is developing proprietary products as well as acquiring other profitable companies, encompassing brands, manufacturing and distribution channels. The Company currently operates five subsidiaries including Doctors Scientific Organica, Nexus Offers, Bonne Santé Natural Manufacturing, GSP Nutrition/Sports Illustrated Nutrition and Ceautamed Worldwide/Greens First. For more information about Smart for Life, please visit: www.smartforlifecorp.com.

Video regarding the Company’s manufacturing facility at Bonne Santé Natural Manufacturing is available at: www.bonnesantemanufacturing.com/video.

Investor material and a Fact Sheet with additional information about Smart for Life is available at: www.smartforlifecorp.com/investor-center.

