Black Diamond Group Limited Releases 2023 Corporate Responsibility Report

CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Diamond Group Limited (“Black Diamond” or the "Company”) (TSX: BDI), a leading provider of space rental and workforce accommodation, today released its 2023 Corporate Responsibility Report. Building off the inaugural report last year, the publication details the Company’s commitment to environmental, social and governance issues and is a key component to how the Company continues To Create a Better Way and deliver value for its shareholders, stakeholders and team members alike.



“As we publish our 2023 Corporate Responsibility Report, during our 20th year in business I am proud of the legacy we have built as a Company,” said Trevor Haynes, Chairman & CEO. “At Black Diamond, we believe strong governance, environmental stewardship and most importantly, a culture of integrity, diversity, and high performance, are foundational building blocks to the growth and continued success of our Company, and it is through this lens that we operate every day.”

Black Diamond’s Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) Program focuses on the key strategies and initiatives designed to support sustainability, and this year’s report highlights our commitment to our team, customers, partners, communities, and stakeholders across the three pillars of our ESG framework.

The report outlines our emissions intensity reduction target of 40% by 2030 and highlights other key initiatives that support our approach to workplace health and safety, being responsible stewards of the environment, fostering meaningful Indigenous relations and investing in the communities where we operate, while ensuring a culture of integrity, inclusion, and diversity.

“Within the report, you’ll see how we as a business – a collective of people working together with positive intent and common goals – approach the responsibility we share,” said Trevor Haynes, Chairman & CEO.

Effectively managing our ESG Program with the same rigour and accountability that we manage all facets of our Black Diamond businesses will ensure we make a meaningful difference, while achieving a competitive advantage and leading to continued growth and profitability.

Black Diamond’s Corporate Responsibility Report is guided by The Sustainability Accounting Standards Board, or SASB, Standards and Black Diamond is most appropriately situated within the Engineering & Construction Services Industry. The Company also reports additional sustainability metrics given our robust and unique approach to social responsibility and community engagement.

To view Black Diamond’s Corporate Responsibility Report, visit this link: https://www.blackdiamondgroup.com/responsibility/

About Black Diamond Group

Black Diamond is a specialty rentals and industrial services Company with two operating business units - Modular Space Solutions (MSS) and Workforce Solutions (WFS). We operate in Canada, the United States, and Australia.

MSS through its principal brands, BOXX Modular, Britco, MPA, Schiavi and CL Martin, owns a large rental fleet of modular buildings of various types and sizes. Its network of local branches rent, sell, service, and provide ancillary products and services to a diverse customer base in the construction, industrial, education, financial, and government sectors.

WFS, through its principal brands, Black Diamond Camps and Black Diamond Energy Services, owns a large rental fleet of modular accommodation assets of all types and sizes. Its regional operating terminals rent, sell, service, and provide ancillary products and services including turn-key operated camps to a wide array of customers in the resource, infrastructure, construction, disaster recovery, and education sectors.

The WFS business unit also includes the Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, LodgeLink, which operates a digital marketplace for business-to-business crew accommodation, travel, and logistics in North America. The LodgeLink proprietary digital platform enables customers to efficiently find, book, and manage their crew travel and accommodation needs through a rapidly growing network of hotel, remote lodge, and travel partners. LodgeLink exists to solve the unique challenges associated with crew travel and applies technology to eliminate inefficiencies at every step of the crew travel process from booking, to management, to payments, to cost reporting.

Learn more at www.blackdiamondgroup.com.

