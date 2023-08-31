Smart Pills Market is Expected to Reach $1.1 billion | MarketsandMarkets.

Chicago, Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the near future, the smart pills industry is poised to revolutionize healthcare by seamlessly integrating cutting-edge technology with pharmaceuticals. These innovative pills, embedded with miniaturized sensors and wireless communication capabilities, are set to empower both patients and healthcare professionals in monitoring and managing various health conditions. By providing real-time data on medication adherence, bodily functions, and vital signs, smart pills offer personalized insights that enable more accurate diagnoses, personalized treatment plans, and early intervention. This transformative industry holds the potential to enhance patient outcomes, optimize drug therapies, and ultimately reshape the way healthcare is delivered, blurring the lines between traditional medicine and digital health. However, it also raises important considerations around privacy, data security, and ethical use of patient information, necessitating a careful balance between technological advancement and safeguarding individual rights.

Smart Pills market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $0.6 billion in 2023 and is poised to reach $1.1 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 11.8% from 2023 to 2028 according to a latest report published by MarketsandMarkets™. Increasing incidence of colon cancer and growing demand for non-invasive diagnostic monitoring devices are the main factors driving market growth. The growing demand for advanced drug delivery systems and rising need for rapid drug development are expected to offer opportunities for market players during the forecast period. On the other hand, high cost associated with smart pills and technological limitations and challenges associated with accuracy of smart pills are expected to restrain the market growth to some extent in the coming years and implications with patient privacy is expected to pose a challenge for this market.

Download an Illustrative overview: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=840

Smart Pills Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $0.6 billion Estimated Value by 2028 $1.1 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 11.8% Market Size Available for 2021-2028 Forecast Period 2023–2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Application, Target Area, End User & Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Growing demand for advance drug delivery system Key Market Drivers Rising demand for non-invasive diagnostic and monitoring devices

Smart Pills market major players covered in the report, such as:

AnX Robotica Corp. (US)

Otsuka America Pharmaceutical, Inc. (US)

CapsoVision, Inc. (US)

Olympus Corporation (Japan)

Shenzhen Jifu Medical Technology Co., Ltd. (China)

Bodycap (France)

Medtronic plc (US)

Check-Cap Ltd. (Israel)

Chongqing Jinshan Science & Technology (Group) Co., Ltd. (China)

IntroMedic (South Korea)

RF Co., Ltd. (Japan)

etectRx (US)

and Among Others

Buy a Smart Pills Industry Report (153 Pages PDF with Insightful Charts, Tables, and Figures): https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Purchase/purchase_reportNew.asp?id=840

This research report categorizes the point-of-care and rapid diagnostics:

By Application

Capsule Endoscopy

Targeted Drug Delivery

Vital Sign Monitoring

By Target Area

Esophagus

Small Intestine

Large Intestine

Stomach

By End User

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Other End Users

By Region

North America US Canada

Europe Germany UK France Italy Rest of Europe (RoE)

Asia Pacific Japan China India Rest of APAC (RoAPAC)

Rest of the World (RoW)

Request for FREE Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=840

The key stakeholders in the Smart Pills market include:

Pharmaceutical companies

Healthcare providers (physician practices, diagnostic centers, and outpatient clinics)

Government bodies

Corporate entities

Recent Developments:

In 2023, AnX Robotica Corp. (US) launched the NaviCam Small Bowel System in the US. The NaviCam SB System utilizes aspherical lens technology to reduce distortion and enhance the field of vision, a critical component in the diagnosis of small bowel disease.

In 2021, the US FDA has granted 510(k) clearance for its PillCam Small Bowel 3 system for remote endoscopy procedures.

In 2021, Check-Cap (Israel) expanded C-Scan's manufacturing capacity and on-premises production line, while also remedying technical issues from a single source supplier. The company significantly expanded its production line to support its US pivotal study.

In 2020, AnX Robotica Corp. (US) has been granted by the FDA De-Novo classification for its NaviCam Magnetically Controlled Capsule Endoscopy (MCCE) System. It is the first-of-its-kind system which allows complete, real-time visualization of the stomach utilizing a pill-sized capsule containing a camera and is remote-controlled by the physician using proprietary magnetic technologies.

In 2020, CapsoVision Inc. (US), achieved the International Standard Organization (ISO) 27001 security certification. The scope of the certification includes CapsoVision's headquarters and the company's CapsoCloud software. This certification validates company’s long-term commitment for the protection of customer data.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) of Smart Pills Market:

Which are the top industry players in the global Smart Pills market?

The top market players in the global Smart Pills market include Olympus Corporation (Japan), Capsovision,Inc. (US), Medtronic (US), Check-Cap (Israel), IntroMedic (South Korea), ANX Robotica Corp. (US), Shenzen Jifu Medical Technology Co., Ltd (China), Chongqing Jinshan Science Technology (Group) Co., Ltd (China), RF Co., Ltd (Japan), Etectrx, Inc (US), Bodycap (France) and Otsuka America Pharmaceutical, Inc. (US).

Which global Smart Pills have been included in this report?

This report contains the following segments:

Applications

End User

Target Area

Which end users have been include in the global Smart Pills market?

This report contains the following end-user’s segments:

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Other End Users

Which geographical region is the second largest market in the global Smart Pills market?

The global Smart Pills market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Rest of the World (RoW). In 2022, Europe accounted for the second largest share of the smart pills market, and this can be attributed to factors such as increased utilization of capsule endoscopy for gastrointestinal bleeding and growth in ageing population

What are the trends in the Smart Pills market?

The development of more advanced and miniaturized sensors is a significant trend in the smart pills industry. These sensors enable accurate and reliable data collection within the body, improving the overall functionality and effectiveness of smart pills.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=840

Report Objectives:

To define, describe, and forecast the smart pills market based on the application, target area, end user, and region.

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the market growth (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges)

To analyze the micromarkets1 with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall smart pills market

To analyze the opportunities for stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for market leaders.

To forecast the size of the market segments with respect to five main regions, namely, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

To profile the key players and analyze their market shares and core competencies2

To track and analyze competitive developments such as product launches and approvals, expansions, asset purchase, and collaborations in the smart pills market.

To benchmark players within the market using the proprietary "Company Evaluation Quadrant " framework, which analyzes market players on various parameters within the broad categories of business and product strategy.

Related Reports:

Disposable Medical Device Sensors Market

Top 10 Medical Device Technologies Market

Point of Care Diagnostics Market

Biomaterials Market

Cardiac Monitoring Devices Market

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/smart-pill-technology-market.asp

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/smart-pill.asp

About MarketsandMarkets™ MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients. The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing. Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry. To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook. Contact: Mr. Aashish Mehra MarketsandMarkets™ INC. 630 Dundee Road Suite 430 Northbrook, IL 60062 USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com