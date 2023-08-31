Nutricosmetics Market is Predicted to be Worth US$ 7 Billion in 2023 and US$ 15 Billion by 2033 | FMI
Italy's nutricosmetic market may reach 11% CAGR by 2033. Demand thrives on natural, active ingredients and easy absorption in skincare, a trend set to endure.NEWARK, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Nutricosmetics Market is predicted to be valued at US$ 7 billion in 2023 and US$ 15 billion by 2033. Over the projection period, sales in the nutricosmetics market are expected to increase at a CAGR of 7.9%.
The rise of personalized medicine and consumer preferences for customized solutions is extending to the nutricosmetics industry. Advances in technology and data analysis allow for tailored nutricosmetic products based on individual needs, such as specific skin concerns or nutritional deficiencies. Companies that can offer personalized nutricosmetic formulations have the opportunity to cater to consumers’ unique requirements and gain a competitive edge.
Consumers are increasingly seeking sustainable and ethically sourced products across all industries, including nutricosmetics. There is a growing demand for cruelty-free, vegan, and environmentally friendly nutricosmetic products. Companies that prioritize sustainability in their sourcing, manufacturing processes, and packaging can tap into this emerging trend and attract eco-conscious consumers.
The convergence of nutricosmetics and digital health platforms presents an exciting opportunity. By integrating nutricosmetics products with wearable devices and health-tracking apps, companies can offer a comprehensive approach to beauty and wellness. This integration enables real-time monitoring of skin health, nutritional tracking, and personalized recommendations, enhancing the overall effectiveness of nutricosmetics.
While traditional markets like North America and Europe have dominated the nutricosmetics industry, there is untapped potential in emerging markets. Regions such as Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East offer significant growth opportunities due to increasing disposable income, changing lifestyles, and growing awareness of beauty and wellness. Companies that strategically expand into these markets can establish a strong presence and capture a new customer base. Collaboration with beauty and wellness professionals, including dermatologists, nutritionists, and aestheticians, presents a dollar opportunity in the nutricosmetics market. By partnering with experts, companies can gain credibility, access professional networks, and receive valuable insights for product development and marketing strategies.
Key Takeaways from the Nutricosmetics Market:
By the end of 2023, the United States is projected to hold the largest market share in North America and exhibit a CAGR of 7% from 2023 to 2033.
By the end of 2033, the nutricosmetic market in Europe is projected to witness a CAGR of 11% in Italy, as per estimations.
India has emerged as the leading nutricosmetics market in the South Asia region, with an estimated CAGR of 14% projected for the Indian market by the year 2033.
The powder-type supplement segment is projected to witness a CAGR of 14.5% by the year 2033.
The e-commerce platform market value for nutricosmetics products is projected to witness a CAGR of 18% by the conclusion of 2033, as observed.
“The nutricosmetics market is experiencing significant growth, driven by consumer demand for holistic beauty solutions that promote healthy skin, hair, and nails from within”, remarks an analyst at FMI.
How Key Players are revolutionizing the Manufacturing of Nutricosmetics market?
Key players in the nutricosmetics market are revolutionizing the manufacturing process by embracing innovative approaches and technologies. They are investing in research and development to enhance the formulation and efficacy of nutricosmetic products. This includes incorporating bioactive ingredients, antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals into the formulations to deliver optimal skin, hair, and nail health benefits. Secondly, manufacturers are focusing on quality control and ensuring that their products meet stringent regulatory standards.
They are leveraging advanced manufacturing techniques, such as encapsulation and nanotechnology, to improve bioavailability and ensure targeted delivery of nutrients. Key players are adopting sustainable and eco-friendly practices, using natural and organic ingredients, and reducing packaging waste to align with consumers’ growing preference for clean and environmentally conscious products. Overall, these advancements are driving the transformation of the nutricosmetics market, providing consumers with effective, science-backed, and sustainable beauty solutions.
Key Players in the Market:
Pfizer Inc.
Bayer AG ADR
Reckitt Benckiser Group plc.
Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd.
Suntory Beverage & Food Ltd.
Shiseido Co. Ltd.
Koninklijke DSM NV
Beiersdorf AG
Lonza Group Ltd.
Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.
Product Portfolio:
Pfizer Inc. offers a diverse product portfolio encompassing pharmaceuticals, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. Their offerings include well-known brands like Viagra, Lipitor, and Advil, along with a wide range of prescription drugs and over-the-counter medications.
Bayer AG ADR provides a comprehensive product portfolio comprising pharmaceuticals, consumer health products, and agricultural solutions. Their offerings include popular brands such as Aspirin, Xarelto, and Aleve, along with crop protection products and seeds for sustainable agriculture.
More Insights Available
Future Market Insights offers an unbiased analysis of the nutricosmetics market, providing historical data from 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics from 2023 to 2033.
To understand opportunities in the nutricosmetics market, the report is segmented on the basis of product type (beauty beverages/drinks, supplements, tablets, capsules, powder, and liquid), and primary function (skin care, sun care, anti-aging, radiance & glow, anti-acne/pimple, hair & nail care, weight management and multi-functional), across seven major regions (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South Asia and Pacific, East Asia and Middle East and Africa).
Market Segmentation
By Product Type:
Beauty Beverages/ Drinks
Supplements
Tablets
Capsules
Powder
Liquid
By Primary Function:
Skin Care
Sun Care
Anti-Aging
Radiance & Glow
Anti-acne/pimple
Hair & Nail Care
Weight Management
Multi-Functional
By Region:
North America
Latin America
Western Europe
Eastern Europe
South Asia and Pacific
East Asia
Middle East and Africa
About the Consumer Product at Future Market Insights
The consumer product team at Future Market Insights offers expert analysis, time-efficient research, and strategic recommendations with the objective to provide authentic insights and accurate results to help clients worldwide. With a repertoire of over 100+ reports and 1 Billion+ data points, the team has been analyzing the industry lucidly in 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides a brief analysis of key trends including competitive landscape, profit margin, and research development efforts.
