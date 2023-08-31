Reproductive Medicine Associates of Michigan to Host 11th Annual Baby Reunion
Fertility clinic brings back former patients who struggled with infertility to meet their babiesTROY, MI, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Reproductive Medicine Associates of Michigan (RMA of Michigan), a renowned fertility clinic in Troy, will host their annual Baby Reunion on Saturday, September 16, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Clawson City Park located at 935 N. Custer Ave., in Clawson, MI 48017.
This much-anticipated event allows former patients who had successful fertility treatment to reconnect with the physicians and staff who played an integral role in enabling them to grow their families. The rain or shine event features a catered lunch, character visits, trackless train rides, and face painting for the little ones.
“We look forward to having this event every year. We form a special bond with our patients when they are going through such an emotional and uncertain time. Being able to meet their babies is an incredible moment,” stated Dr. Lynda Wolf, partner at RMA of Michigan.
RMA of Michigan offers patients a variety of fertility treatment options available, including intrauterine insemination (IUI) and in vitro fertilization (IVF). A pregnant patient is usually discharged to their OBGYN around eight weeks gestation.
“It is incredibly special to see how these advanced fertility treatment options have enabled so many couples and individuals to have a family of their own. We can’t wait to meet the newest additions to our RMA of Michigan family, said Dr. Brad Miller, partner at RMA of Michigan.
About Reproductive Medicine Associates of Michigan
Reproductive Medicine Associates of Michigan (RMA of Michigan), one of Michigan’s leading full-service fertility clinics, provides advanced fertility treatments and services to patients throughout Michigan, Ohio, and surrounding areas. Founded in 2006, RMA of Michigan has maintained success rates above the national average and has over 5,000 babies born and counting. For more information, visit http://www.rmami.com.
