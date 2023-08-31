Southern Trust Insurance Chooses Duck Creek OnDemand for its Cohesive and Comprehensive Full-Suite Capabilities

Cloud-based SaaS implementation will modernize the insurer’s operations and bring greater ease and efficiency to policyholder support

Boston, Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duck Creek Technologies, the intelligent solutions provider defining the future of property and casualty (P&C) and general insurance, announces Southern Trust Insurance (“Southern Trust”) as the latest insurance carrier to embrace Duck Creek OnDemand as its platform of choice to modernize operations. Southern Trust will harness the cohesive and comprehensive full-suite SaaS (software-as-a-service) platform, catering to their commercial auto requirements in Georgia, South Carolina and Tennessee, with plans for future state expansion.

Looking to eventually expand its lines of business and incorporate enhancements, Southern Trust has recognized the unparalleled capabilities of Duck Creek’s cutting-edge cloud-based solutions. This strategic alignment will enable them to scale their operations swiftly and efficiently. By leveraging a full-suite deployment, including Duck Creek Policy, Duck Creek Billing, Duck Creek Claims, Duck Creek Rating and Duck Creek Insights, Southern Trust aims to expedite the launch of their top-tier auto insurance products and services. Duck Creek OnDemand stands poised to serve as the catalyst propelling growth and satisfying the holistic engagement expectations of Southern Trust’s customers.

“Southern Trust is a great partner for Duck Creek, and we take great pride in joining forces with an insurer that prioritizes the creation of a seamless customer journey along with their growth,” said Rohit Bedi, Chief Revenue Officer, Duck Creek Technologies. “Our team's unwavering customer-centric approach, combined with our cohesive and comprehensive suite of cloud-based technologies, will help bolster and accelerate Southern Trust’s customer mission and market success.”

"Through the adoption of Duck Creek OnDemand and the modernization of our technology infrastructure, we are poised to accelerate the pace of our expansion initiatives. This transformational partnership will enhance our dedication to independent agents and policyholders across the Southeast. As we embark on this journey, we anticipate Southern Trust's continued growth and progress, propelling us to move forward with the next chapter to better compete in today’s P&C insurance industry.”

