Chilling Efficiency : Exploring the Cryogenic Liquid Transport Vehicle Market Forecast, 2023-2032

Cryogenic Liquid Transport Vehicle Industry

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “Cryogenic Liquid Transport Vehicle Market by Vehicle Type (Flammable Liquid Transport Vehicle and Non-flammable Liquid Transport Vehicle), and Application (Liquid Oxygen, Liquid Nitrogen, Liquid Argon, Liquid Hydrogen, and Others: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2032”. According to the report, the global cryogenic liquid transport vehicle industry generated $0.8 billion in 2022, and is anticipated to generate $1.5 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 5.9% from 2023 to 2032.

Moreover, in the U.S., demand for cleaner energy is expected to increase, creating growth opportunities for cryogenic liquid tank and trailer manufacturers. For instance, in March 2023, Chart Industries, a global engineering design and manufacturing firm, signed a collaboration agreement with Nikola Corporation on the development of hydrogen technologies for infrastructure and truck on-board fuel systems. The deal involves the development of new transportable and modular hydrogen refueling stations, liquid hydrogen storage tanks, and transport trailers. Nikola already executed purchase contracts with Chart for several liquid hydrogen storage tanks, mobile and modular refueling stations, and liquid hydrogen transport trailers for the rollout of its hydrogen electric vehicles.

The increased demand for cryogenic liquid transport vehicles in developing countries represents a growth opportunity for the cryogenic liquid transport vehicle market. India and China are experiencing rapid economic growth and industrialization, which is driving demand for cryogenic liquids such as liquefied natural gas (LNG), liquid nitrogen, and liquid oxygen. China overtakes other countries as the world's top LNG importer with LNG imports reaching 79 million tons in 2021. Moreover, cryogenic liquids can also be used in carbon capture and storage (CCS) technologies, which seek to reduce carbon dioxide emissions from factories, power plants, and other industrial processes. Thus, manufacturers and suppliers in this market have a significant opportunity to grow their businesses and boost their income due to the rise in demand for cryogenic liquid transport vehicles in developing markets.

The flammable liquid transport vehicles are specially designed for carrying flammable liquids such as LNG, liquid hydrogen, methane, ethylene, and ethane among others from one place to another with maximum safety measures in place. These vehicles are built in compliance with international safety regulations applicable while transporting hazardous materials.

Prioritizing safety and efficiency, the cryogenic liquid transportation vehicle for flammable liquids is engineered to withstand even the most extreme temperature and pressure conditions using high quality materials such as stainless steel. Moreover, advanced insulation materials are incorporated into its design for optimal thermal management. These vehicles deliver smooth and steady transportation and are equipped with a comprehensive range of protective features such as pressure relief valves, flame arrestors, and emergency shut-off valves.

The growth in usage of cleaner energy sources is an important factor in the cryogenic liquid transport vehicle market share. There is a considerable shift towards clean energy sources such as hydrogen owing to increasing emphasis on lowering greenhouse gas emissions and reducing the effects of climate change. Hydrogen is a versatile, clean-burning fuel that may be used in a variety of applications, including fuel cell cars and power generation. As the need for hydrogen grows, so does the necessity for specialized cryogenic liquid transport vehicles to carry and store liquid hydrogen.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘 :

By vehicle type, the flammable liquid transport vehicle segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the future.

By application, the liquid hydrogen segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the future.

By region, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

Cryolor

Eurotank GmbH

FIBA Technologies, Inc.

Zhangjiagang FURUI CIT Co., Ltd.

Karbonsan Pressure Vessels and Trading Co.

Chart Industries, Inc.

Shijiazhuang Enric Gas Equipment Co., Ltd.

Cryogenmash

Wessington Cryogenics

Cryogas Equipment Private Limited

