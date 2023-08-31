Blue Cheese Market is Booming Worldwide at a Significant Growth by 2032

Blue cheese is rich in essential vitamins and minerals, and contains significant amount of proteins, thus witnessing increased demand among consumers.” — Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Blue cheese, also known as blue vein cheese, is a generic term widely used to describe cheese made from sheep’s milk, cow’s milk, or goat’s milk, and ripened with cultures of the mold Penicillium. Several variants of this cheese are available in the Blue cheese market, including gorgonzola, Castello double crème blue, Roquefort, stilton, and Castello traditional Danish blue. It is used as a key ingredient in numerous food products such as dips, spreads, and desserts, as well as is used as a topping in salads, sandwiches, pizzas, and burgers.

The key players in the market include The Exmoor Blue Cheese Company, Cornish Cheese Company, Blue Cow Cheese Company, Saputo Cheese USA Inc., Point Reyes Farmstead Cheese Co., Montforte Cheese, Murray's Cheese, Organic Valley, Rogue Creamery, and Maytag Dairy Farms.

Furthermore, longer shelf life of blue cheese, increase in demand for protein-rich food products, and rise in disposable income propel the growth of the global market. However, increase in health consciousness among consumers and rise in cost of milk & dairy products hamper the growth of the market. On the contrary, countries manufacturing blue cheese can expand the market base by exporting it to regions where the population and consumption of dairy products has augmented, such as Asia-Pacific and the Middle Eastern countries. This can be viewed as an opportunity for the manufacturers to target the untapped market.

The blue cheese market is segmented based on type, source, texture, distribution channel, and region. Depending on type, the market is classified into gorgonzola, Castello double crème blue, Roquefort, stilton, and Castello traditional Danish blue. On the basis of source, it is categorized into sheep’s milk, cow’s milk, goat’s milk, and others. By texture, it is fragmented into hard blue cheese, soft blue cheese, semihard blue cheese, and semisoft blue cheese. As per distribution channel, it is segregated into online retail, specialty stores, supermarket/hypermarket, and others. Region wise, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

