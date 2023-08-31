BriaCell Accepts Letter of Intent from Weill Cornell Medicine Outlining Plans to Initiate a Clinical Trial of Bria-IMT™ in High-Risk Early-Stage Triple Negative Breast Cancer

PHILADELPHIA and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (Nasdaq: BCTX, BCTXW) (TSX: BCT) (“BriaCell” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops novel immunotherapies to transform cancer care, announces that it has accepted a letter of intent from Dr. Massimo Cristofanilli, Director of Breast Medical Oncology and Associate Director of Precision Medicine in the Sandra and Edward Meyer Cancer Center at Weill Cornell Medicine, outlining the parties’ plans and commitment, upon regulatory approval, to initiate a Phase 2 investigator-initiated clinical study to evaluate BriaCell’s novel immunotherapy, Bria-IMT™, in combination with a check point inhibitor (CPI), in early stage, newly diagnosed, high-risk triple negative breast cancer (TNBC) patients in the neoadjuvant setting.



“We are beyond excited to work with a world class research team at Weill Cornell Medicine led by Dr. Cristofanilli,” stated Dr. Williams, BriaCell’s President & CEO. “We are grateful for this collaboration on Bria-IMT™ as a much-needed oncology treatment solution for early stage TNBC patients and will gladly support the Phase 2 clinical study by providing Bria-IMT™ and expertise.”

“Bria-IMT™ combination regimen’s recently reported clinical data shows a favorable safety and efficacy profile in heavily pre-treated advanced metastatic breast cancer patients,” Dr. Cristofanilli said. “We look forward to testing its potential impact in earlier stage high-risk TNBC patients in this setting.”

“Through this study, we anticipate furthering our understanding of the Bria-IMT™’s mechanism of action and its potential use in early stage TNBC patients,” stated Dr. Giuseppe Del Priore, BriaCell’s CMO. “Given the extremely poor survival outlook of TNBC patients, our goal remains to improve the survival and quality of life in this group of patients who are fighting this aggressive and extremely deadly disease.”

The clinical trial is designed to address the urgent and unmet need in high-risk TNBC patients who failed the current standard of care, a neoadjuvant regimen combination with check point inhibitors.

The clinical trial is designed to evaluate the safety, and efficacy of the Bria-IMT™ combination regimen with CPI in early TNBC patients who completed neoadjuvant therapy and did not achieve pathological complete remission (pCR). The primary endpoint of event-free survival (EFS) will be compared to the EFS of 55% in the historical control from Keynote 522 (Schmid et al, NEJM 2022; 386:556-567).

About TNBC

TNBC, accounts for 10-15% of all breast cancers, refers to the most invasive, fastest-growing, and fastest-spreading breast cancer at which the cancer cells don’t express estrogen, progesterone, or a protein called HER2 (i.e., test “negative” on all 3 and hence the name “triple negative”), the historical factors used in diagnosis and treatments of breast cancer. TNBC patients have fewer treatment options and tend to have a worse prognosis and survival outlook.

About BriaCell Therapeutics Corp.

BriaCell is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops novel immunotherapies to transform cancer care. More information is available at https://briacell.com/.

About Weill Cornell Medicine

Since its inception on April 14, 1898, Weill Cornell Medicine has become one of the world’s leading medical institutions and clinical research centers. More information is available at https://weill.cornell.edu/.

About New York-Presbyterian Hospital

With over 200 locations of hospitals, primary and specialty care clinics and medical groups, New York-Presbyterian is one of the top United States medical institutions offering most comprehensive, integrated academic healthcare systems in Greater New York area. For more information, visit www.nyp.org.

