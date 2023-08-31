Point-of-Care Molecular Diagnostics Market: Pioneering a Path to US$ 11.1 Billion by 2033 | FMI
Growing chronic & infectious diseases boost demand for point-of-care molecular diagnostics, addressing health needs swiftlyNEWARK, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Point-Of-Care Molecular Diagnostics Market is expected to be worth US$ 4.4 billion in 2023 and US$ 11.1 billion by 2033. During the forecast period, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.7%.
Point-of-care molecular diagnostics refers to a rapidly evolving field in healthcare where diagnostic tests are performed near or at the patient's location, providing quick and accurate results. These tests typically involve the detection of genetic material such as DNA or RNA to diagnose diseases, infections, or genetic conditions.
Infectious and chronic diseases such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes, and COVID-19 are driving up the use of point-of-care molecular diagnostics. Due to delayed testing results and high costs, the demand for point-of-care molecular diagnostics is increasing. Furthermore, manufacturers of point-of-care molecular diagnostics are expanding market opportunities by increasing production in the global market.
The growing advanced technology, diagnostic tests, preventive medicine, and knowledge of molecular mechanisms are driving the market growth. Furthermore, the adoption of point-of-care molecular diagnostics by laboratory specialist for sequencing DNA & multi-gene is expanding the market size. These diagnostics rapidly show the results with accuracy and are estimated to increase the sales of point-of-care molecular diagnostics.
Increasing respiratory, gastrointestinal, and sexually transmitted diseases are advancing the market growth. Emerging economies, government initiatives, and low-cost Point- of -Care Molecular Diagnostics Market Size are the prime factors that propel market opportunities.
Factors Restraining the Market Growth:
The market is going through a growth decline due to a few factors which are given below:
The dearth of consciousness about healthcare products, and poor penetration of advanced healthcare devices restrain market growth. The unavailability of advanced devices and the absence of government policies must gain market growth in developing countries.
Which Technology Category Booms the Market Growth?
The RT-PCR category dominates the global market with its remarkable CAGR of 9.2% during the foreseen time. The adoption of RT-PCR is rising due to the rise in tests such as genomics, COVID-19, proteomics, and others. It is a real-time system that shows results immediately, has high sensitivity, and costs efficiently. Due to the significant growth of infectious patients, healthcare providers are accelerating the demand for RT-PCR to provide patients with relevant data immediately.
Key Takeaways:
The point-of-care molecular diagnostics market is expected to have a valuation of US$ 11.1 billion by 2033.
With a CAGR of 9.7%, the global market increasing from 2022 to 2033.
The United States market is anticipated to capture a CAGR of 9.5% through 2033.
With a CAGR of 8.8%, the United Kingdom market significantly uplifts during the forecast period.
China market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 9.1% over the forecast period.
Japan market is likely to capture a CAGR of 8.2% from 2023 to 2033.
Key Companies Profiled:
Abbott Laboratories
Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
BioMérieux S.A.
Danaher Corporation
Quidel Corporation
QIAGEN N.V.
Co-Diagnostics, Inc.
Biocartis NV (Belgium)
Meridian Bioscience, Inc.
Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
Who is winning?
Key players fragment the global market by contributing an impressive role. These players are bringing new ideas and adapting them to build advanced products, which in turn surging market opportunities. Growing technologies, including Artificial Intelligence and the Internet of Things, have surpassed market growth in recent years.
By accepting these technologies, key players welcome better detection machines and equipment as per patients' requirements. They further follow several effective marketing strategies such as partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, agreements, and product launches.
Recent Developments:
In Feb 2022, Sense Bio detection signed an agreement with Una Health to distribute COVID-19 testing equipment.
In Dec 2021, FIND Company invested a valuation of US$ 21 million in S.D. Biosensor, Biomeme, Quaife, and Bioneer for manufacturing, developing and launching an affordable COVID-19 testing detector.
A healthcare provider BioMérieux agreed to partner with Africa Medical Supplies Platform in Oct 2020 to supply premium quality COVID-19 diagnostic solutions.
Abbott Laboratories announced its new COVID-19 detection product which can deliver results within minutes, in March 2020.
In Oct 2018, QIAGEN agreed to enhance its portfolio with STAT-Dx to provide its customers with a next-generation PCR system.
Point-of-care Molecular Diagnostics Market Segmentation:
By Products & Services:
Assays & Kits
Instruments &Analyzers
Software & Services
By Technology:
RT-PCR
INAAT
Other Technologies
By Application:
Respiratory Diseases
Sexually Transmitted Diseases
Hospital-acquired Infections
Cancer
Hepatitis
Gastrointestinal Disorders
Other Applications
By End User:
Physicians’ Offices
Hospitals & ICUs
Research Institutes
Other End Users
