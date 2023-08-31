Weight Management Market to Exceed USD 11.1billion by 2030, Expanding at a CAGR of 4% - Exclusive Report by Transparency Market Research

The increasing prevalence of various chronic diseases and increasing health consciousness among consumers are likely to drive the weight management market during the forecast period.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global weight management market is projected to flourish at a CAGR of 4% from 2023 to 2031. As per the report published by TMR, a valuation of US$ 11.1 billion is anticipated for the market in 2031. As of 2023, the market for weight management is expected to close at US$ 8.1 billion.



The increasing volume of bariatric surgeries and growing adoption of online weight loss and management programs, increasing popularity of fitness centers and diet plans among developing nations is expected to offer significant opportunities for market expansion during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The global weight management market is fragmented, with the presence of a small number of leading players. The leading players in the market are investing in new product development, mergers, and acquisitions to gain a competitive edge. Transparency Market Research has profiled the following players in its global weight management market report:

Amway, Melaleuca Inc.

GNC Holdings Inc.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.

Forever Living

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc.

Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc.

Vitaco Health Limited

Arbonne International, LLC

NOW Health Group, INC.

Nature's Way Products, LLC, among others

Key Developments in the Weight Management Market

In June 2022, Herbalife Nutrition, inked a sports nutrition partnership with Notre Dame shooting guard Blake Wesley, who has been training at the Herbalife Nutrition IMPACT Basketball Center.

inked a sports nutrition partnership with Notre Dame shooting guard Blake Wesley, who has been training at the Herbalife Nutrition IMPACT Basketball Center. Forever Living offers several weight management products that are designed to support healthy weight loss and management. Forever Lite Ultra is a meal replacement shake that is often used as part of a weight management program. It is designed to provide essential nutrients while being lower in calories.

The demand for weight management is high among the aging population to prevent age-related issues. The elders are focusing on maintaining a healthy weight thus increasingly adopting weight management solutions that cater to their unique needs.

The increasing urbanization has led to sedentary lifestyles and increased reliance on processed foods, contributing to weight gain. The growing awareness about weight management and obesity among developing nations is expected to boost the market demand.

The market players in the weight management market have increased their production capabilities for GMO-free, soy, and gluten-free whey protein powder that is low in sugar

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

As of 2022, the weight management market was valued at US$ 7.7 billion

By form, the soft gels/pills segment enjoys high demand, accumulating a high revenue share during the forecast period.

Based on sales channels, the online segment is anticipated to dominate the industry during the forecast period due to the high Internet penetration and expanding modern retail formats.

Based on end-users, the women segment is expected to generate high revenue during the forecast period.

Weight Management Market: Key Trends and Opportunistic Frontiers

The global rise in obesity and overweight populations has led to a heightened awareness of the importance of weight management

The growing prevalence of obesity-related orders such as diabetes and cardiovascular diseases are expected to drive the growth of the weight management market

Increasing demand for supplements that have potent benefits regarding weight loss. Weight management products serve the demand of consumers by providing support in losing weight, along with other necessary nutrients for overall health. Thus, the weight management market is expected to witness growth during the forecast period.



Weight Management Market –Regional Analysis

North America is expected to dominate the weight management market due to a relatively high prevalence of obesity and overweight individuals. The region's lifestyle, fast food culture, and sedentary behavior contribute to the demand for weight management solutions. Countries with high obesity rates, such as the United States and Canada see demand for weight loss programs and nutritional products.

Asia Pacific has been recognized as the most lucrative market during the forecast period. Increasing urbanization, changing lifestyles, and rising awareness of health and wellness drive the market demand. Increasing demand for weight loss products, fitness programs, and dietary supplements in countries like China and India drives the market demand.

Weight Management Market – Key Segments

Form

Soft Gels/Pills

Powder

Liquid



End User

Men

Women

Senior Citizens



Sales Channel

Hypermarkets/ Supermarkets

Pharmacy & Drug Stores

Health & Beauty Stores

Online Retail

Other Retail Channels



Country

U.S.

Australia

Hong Kong

South Korea

