DZConneX Receives Major Contender Recognition in Everest Group’s 2023 PEAK Matrix® Assessments for Contingent Workforce Management / Managed Services Provider and Services Procurement / Statement of Work

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DZConneX, a Day & Zimmermann company, and a leading international total talent solutions provider, is thrilled to announce the company’s recognition as a Major Contender in Everest Group’s 2023 PEAK Matrix™ assessments for Contingent Workforce Management / Managed Services Provider (MSP) and Services Procurement / Statement of Work (SOW). This recognition is based on DZConneX’s commitment to continually enhancing its offerings as well as the breadth and quality of its contingent workforce management, managed services and services procurement management capabilities.



DZConneX has earned top placement on Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix Assessment for Contingent Workforce Management / MSP and Services Procurement and SOW each year since this Matrix was formalized in 2021. Previously, DZConneX was recognized on Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix Assessment for Contingent Workforce Management (CWM) when the company was under the Yoh brand.

“Continuing to be recognized on Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix Assessment is a testament to the unmatched levels of service we provide to our clients and the constant improvements we deliver with our contingent workforce management / MSP services as well as our SOW offering,” said Emmett McGrath, President of DZConneX. “Unlike some other providers, DZConneX offers customers’ a fully tailored, customized solution that is designed for their unique needs and workforce evolution. This ensures we can quickly pivot with our clients as their needs change and leverage our best-in-class technologies, strong process and compliance expertise, and experienced people to provide concierge-level service year-after-year.”

Everest Group's PEAK Matrix is among the most trusted evaluators of service provider capabilities in the staffing industry. The PEAK Matrix measures providers’ ability to deliver services successfully through the dimensions of vision and strategy, scope of services offered, innovation and investments, and delivery footprint. To arrive at its 2023 results, Everest Group evaluated 30+ of the most established providers of CWM / MSP and procurement and SOW across the globe.

In its report, Everest Group noted that DZConneX caters to the total talent needs of enterprises by providing a consolidated solution with components of CWM / MSP, RPO, and technology, which are enabled by combined service delivery and account management. Further, Everest pointed out DZConnex’s focus on providing an integrated and streamlined experience to clients in terms of talent technology and how the company is making significant investments to develop tools across the CWM / MSP value chain.

DZConneX delivers comprehensive workforce solutions to help clients optimize the acquisition process and management of critical talent and provide integrated technology, tools, and insights that enable strategic business decisions and growth. These managed services programs are uniquely configured and tailored to customers’ needs by creating custom talent communities for a wide range of business types and industries. Whether vendor-neutral, hybrid, or master-vendor models, DZConneX can deliver contingent workers, independent contractors and SOW engagements through any number of suppliers.

Click here to read Everest Group's full report.

ABOUT DZConneX

DZConneX (DZX) delivers clients across industries a uniquely configured Total Talent Solution that combines world-class total talent, teams and workforce management technology to solve today’s most complex staffing challenges. This holistic, highly tailored approach covers all talent needs and optimizes a company’s workforce through expert consulting services, direct sourcing, managed services provider and recruitment process outsourcing. In addition, DZConneX provides a state-of-the-art integration platform called Total Talent ConneX, which brings a company’s Vendor Management System (VMS), Applicant Tracking System (ATS), Human Capital Management (HCM) system and more into a single customizable and adaptable solution. For more information, visit www.DZConneX.com.

