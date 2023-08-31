Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,381 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 475,741 in the last 365 days.

Identity and Access Management Provider BIO-key to Participate at H.C. Wainwright Investment Conference in New York City, Sept. 11th & 12th

Online Presentation Available on Monday, Sept. 11th

NEW YORK and WALL, N.J., Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIO-key® International, Inc. (Nasdaq: BKYI), an innovative provider of workforce and customer Identity and Access Management (IAM) and Identity-Bound Biometric (IBB) solutions will participate at H.C. Wainwright’s 25th Annual Global Investment Conference on Monday, September 11th and Tuesday, September 12th at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City. Bio-key’s CEO Mike DePasquale will be available for in-person investor meetings on Monday and Tuesday and for virtual meetings on Thursday Sept. 14th. BIO-key’s investor presentation will be available online throughout the conference, starting Monday, September 11th at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Please contact your H.C. Wainwright representative or Lily Khaykina at lk@hcwco.com to schedule a meeting.

H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC is a full-service investment bank providing Investment Banking, Equity Research, Sales & Trading, Corporate Access and Strategic Advisory services. H.C. Wainwright’s 25th Annual Global Investment Conference will feature leading growth and technology companies from Monday, September 11th through Wednesday, September 13th.

About BIO-key International, Inc. (www.BIO-key.com)
BIO-key is revolutionizing authentication and cybersecurity with biometric-centric, multi-factor identity and access management (IAM) software managing millions of users. Its cloud-based PortalGuard IAM solution provides cost-effective, easy to deploy, convenient and secure access to devices, information, applications, and high-value transactions. BIO-key's patented software and hardware solutions, with industry-leading Identity-Bound Biometric (IBB) capabilities, enable large-scale Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS) solutions, as well as customized on premises solutions.

Engage with BIO-key:
Facebook – Corporate: https://www.facebook.com/BIOkeyInternational/
LinkedIn – Corporate: https://www.linkedin.com/company/bio-key-international
Twitter – Corporate: @BIOkeyIntl
Twitter – Investors: @BIO_keyIR
StockTwits: BIO_keyIR

Investor Contacts
William Jones, David Collins
Catalyst IR
BKYI@catalyst-ir.com
212-924-9800


Primary Logo

You just read:

Identity and Access Management Provider BIO-key to Participate at H.C. Wainwright Investment Conference in New York City, Sept. 11th & 12th

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, IT Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more