Maris-Tech Receives New Order from Returning Customer, a Leading Company in the Israeli Defense Industry

The Company’s product will enable enhanced deep-learning AI applications on armored vehicles

Rehovot, Israel, Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maris-Tech Ltd. (Nasdaq: MTEK) (“Maris-Tech” or the “Company”), a B2B provider of edge AI accelerated video solutions for edge platforms, today announced a new order from a repeat customer, a leading Israeli defense company for the Company’s advanced ‎Jupiter-Nano platform, which provides video streaming solutions on advanced drone ‎applications and is in a total amount of $120,000.‎

The miniature and lightweight platform will feature multiple input raw video recording capabilities for armored vehicles. The ability to record raw video in the field will enhance deep learning capabilities primarily for AI-based situational awareness applications. Maris-Tech intends to add raw video recording as a standard feature in the entire Jupiter line.

“This new order from our customer serves as a testimony to our long-standing successful relationship and further establishes Maris-Tech’s position as a technological company in the field of video recording and AI acceleration systems. This unique platform will facilitate critical AI-based applications in the defense market, and we anticipate a growing demand from the military for this solution,” said Israel Bar, Chief Executive Officer of Maris-Tech.

