Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,381 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 475,738 in the last 365 days.

The Vita Coco Company to Participate in the Piper Sandler Growth Frontiers Conference

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: COCO) (“Vita Coco” or the “Company”), a leading high-growth platform of better-for-you beverage brands, today announced that the Company will participate in the Piper Sandler Growth Frontiers Conference, to be held September 11-13, 2023 at Virgin Hotels Nashville in Nashville, Tennessee.

Martin Roper, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in an in-person fireside chat on Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. Central Time. The live webcast of the presentation will be accessible in the “Events” section of the Company’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.thevitacococompany.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the live events have concluded.

ABOUT THE VITA COCO COMPANY

The Vita Coco Company was co-founded in 2004 by Chairman Michael Kirban and Ira Liran. Pioneers in the functional beverage category, The Vita Coco Company’s brands include the leading coconut water, Vita Coco; clean energy drink, Runa; sustainable enhanced water, Ever & Ever; and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. With its ability to harness the power of people and plants, and balance purpose and profit, The Vita Coco Company has created a modern beverage platform built for current and future generations.

The company is a Public Benefit Corporation in Delaware and is a Certified B Corporation.™

CONTACTS

Investor:
ICR, Inc.
investors@thevitacococompany.com

Media:
Tim Biba
203-428-3222
tbiba@soleburytrout.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

The Vita Coco Company to Participate in the Piper Sandler Growth Frontiers Conference

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more