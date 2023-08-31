Saras Micro Devices Completes Move to New Atlanta Facility

Large cleanroom and testing lab will serve as the innovation center of excellence for its power delivery solutions for semiconductor devices

ATLANTA, Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saras Micro Devices announced today that it has completed the build-out of its lab and office space in the Inland Tract property located in West Midtown. The move supports the expansion of the company’s Atlanta research and development operations.



Saras Micro Devices is designing and fabricating innovative power delivery solutions that will revolutionize next-generation electronics products. Saras’ advanced, substrate embedded, Integrated Passive Devices (AIPD™) represent a transformative power delivery solution, offering significant improvements in power and thermal efficiency for high-performance compute and artificial intelligence/machine learning processor applications.

“It is with immense pride and excitement that Saras officially opens the Inland Tract R&D site,” said Ron Huemoeller, Chief Executive Officer. “This facility is a testament to our desire to continue to push the technological boundaries as well as our commitment to enhance the most advanced power performance products in the semiconductor industry.”

At the heart of the facility is 4,100 square feet of cleanroom space, which will serve as an incubator to groundbreaking product development. Adjacent to the cleanroom is an additional 1,000 square feet of dedicated, state-of-the-art testing and failure analysis lab space.

The Inland Tract facility also boasts 9,900 square feet of contemporary office space. Careful consideration was given to the design and layout to ensure productivity, comfort and well-being was optimized, creating an environment that is both engaging and efficient. This has now become home to Saras’ team of 26 full-time Atlanta-based employees.

Saras Micro is currently completing the buildout of a manufacturing facility in Chandler, AZ and is also planning to add an office in Cupertino, CA in the future that will be the design center of excellence for the company.

About Saras Micro Devices

Saras Micro Devices is designing and fabricating innovative power delivery solutions to revolutionize next generation electronics products. The company’s AIPD™ products provide flexible design solutions across multiple product categories, including high-performance computing (HPC), power products and mobile solutions. Saras is working with customers and partners to deliver 1st generation products in 2024. www.sarasmicro.com

