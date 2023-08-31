Vera Therapeutics Scheduled to Present at September Investor Conferences

BRISBANE, Calif., Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERA), a late clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing transformative treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases, today announced that the Company’s management team will present and participate in one-on-one meetings at four investor conferences being held next month.



Investor Conference Details:

Citi 18th Annual BioPharma Conference

Format: Management hosting investor meetings

Date: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference

Format: Corporate Presentation and host investor meetings

Date and Time: Monday, September 11, 2023, 7:00 AM ET

Webcast: https://journey.ct.events/view



The H.C. Wainwright presentation will be available for 90 days and can be accessed by visiting the “Investor Calendar” section of the Vera Therapeutics website.

Stifel 2023 Immunology and Inflammation Virtual Summit

Format: Fireside Chat

Date and Time: Wednesday, September 20, 2023, 2:15-3:00 PM ET

2023 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference

Format: Fireside Chat and host investor meetings

Date and Time: Wednesday, September 27, 2023, 11:25-11:55 AM ET

Investors interested in scheduling a meeting with management during one of the investor conferences listed above should contact their Citi, H.C. Wainwright, Stifel, or Cantor sales representative.

About Vera Therapeutics

Vera Therapeutics is a late clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing treatments for serious immunological diseases. Vera’s mission is to advance treatments that target the source of immunologic diseases in order to change the standard of care for patients. Vera’s lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection once weekly that blocks both B lymphocyte stimulator (BLyS) and a proliferation-inducing ligand (APRIL), which stimulate B cells and plasma cells to produce autoantibodies contributing to certain autoimmune diseases, including IgAN, also known as Berger’s disease, and lupus nephritis. In addition, Vera is evaluating additional diseases where the reduction of autoantibodies by atacicept may prove medically useful. Vera is also developing MAU868, a monoclonal antibody designed to neutralize infection with BK virus (BKV), a polyomavirus that can have devastating consequences in certain settings such as kidney transplant. Vera retains all global developmental and commercial rights to atacicept and MAU868. For more information, please visit www.veratx.com.

