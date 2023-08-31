Centessa Pharmaceuticals to Participate in the Morgan Stanley 21st Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Submit Release
BOSTON and LONDON, Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: CNTA), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that aims to discover and develop transformational medicines for patients, today announced that members of its management team will participate in the Morgan Stanley 21st Annual Global Healthcare Conference, including a fireside chat on Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at 4:15 p.m. ET.

The live webcast of this event, as well as an archived recording, will be available under the “Events and Publications” tab on the investor relations section of the Centessa Pharmaceuticals website at https://investors.centessa.com/events-presentations.

About Centessa Pharmaceuticals 
Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that aims to discover and develop transformational medicines for patients. Our programs span discovery-stage to late-stage development and cover a range of high-value indications in rare diseases and immuno-oncology. We operate with the conviction that each one of our programs has the potential to change the current treatment paradigm and establish a new standard of care. For more information, visit www.centessa.com, which does not form part of this release. 

