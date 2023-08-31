Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,368 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 475,712 in the last 365 days.

Integer to Participate in the 2023 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference

PLANO, Texas, Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR) announced today that Joe Dziedzic, President and Chief Executive Officer, Diron Smith, Vice President and Interim Chief Financial Officer, and Andrew Senn, Senior Vice President, Strategy, Business Development & Investor Relations, are scheduled to participate at the 2023 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference on Thursday, September 7, 2023 at 1:30 p.m. ET.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available through Integer’s investor relations website at investor.integer.net.

About Integer®
Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR) is one of the largest medical device outsource (MDO) manufacturers in the world serving the cardiac, neuromodulation, vascular, portable medical and orthopedics markets. Integer provides innovative, high-quality medical technologies that enhance the lives of patients worldwide. In addition, the Company develops batteries for high-end niche applications in energy, military and environmental markets. The Company's brands include Greatbatch Medical®, Lake Region Medical® and Electrochem®. Additional information is available at www.integer.net.

Investor Relations:   Media Relations:
Andrew Senn   Kelly Butler
andrew.senn@integer.net   kelly.butler@integer.net
763.951.8312   214.618.4216

Primary Logo

You just read:

Integer to Participate in the 2023 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more