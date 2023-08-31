Submit Release
Verrica Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation in the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference

WEST CHESTER, Pa., Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (“Verrica” or “the Company”) (Nasdaq: VRCA), a dermatology therapeutics company developing medications for skin diseases requiring medical interventions, today announced that that Ted White, Verrica President and CEO, will participate in a fireside chat at the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, at 5:00 pm ET. The Company will also be participating in one-on-one meetings during the conference.

Participants may access a live webcast of the event through the following link: https://journey.ct.events/view/a5656e49-2762-41f6-8e4b-b62df7320cf1

The webcast can also be accessed in the Investors/Presentations & Events section of the Verrica website at www.verrica.com. The webcast replay will be available shortly after conclusion of the event for 30 days.

About Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Verrica is a dermatology therapeutics company developing medications for skin diseases requiring medical interventions. On July 21, 2023, Verrica’s lead product, YCANTH™ (cantharidin), became the first treatment approved by the FDA to treat pediatric and adult patients with molluscum contagiosum, a highly contagious viral skin infection affecting approximately 6 million people in the United States, primarily children. VP-102 is also in development to treat common warts and external genital warts, two of the largest unmet needs in medical dermatology. Verrica is developing VP-103, its second cantharidin-based product candidate, for the treatment of plantar warts. Verrica has also entered a worldwide license agreement with Lytix Biopharma AS to develop and commercialize VP-315 (formerly LTX-315 and VP-LTX-315) for dermatologic oncology conditions. For more information, visit www.verrica.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:
Investors:

Terry Kohler 
Chief Financial Officer
info@verrica.com

Kevin Gardner
LifeSci Advisors
kgardner@lifesciadvisors.com

Chris Calabrese
LifeSci Advisors
ccalabrese@lifesciadvisors.com


