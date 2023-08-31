Magnite Inks Deal With Mediaocean to Boost Access to CTV For Local Linear Buyers

Expanded collaboration makes Magnite’s streaming TV inventory available for local linear TV buyers through Mediaocean

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI), the world’s largest independent sell-side advertising company, today announced a partnership with Mediaocean, the mission-critical platform for omnichannel advertising, to provide direct access to streaming and CTV inventory for local linear buyers.



Mediaocean’s ad infrastructure serves as the industry’s trusted plan-to-pay media management solution empowering agency teams to work more effectively with a centralized workflow across channels and buying methods. It normalizes processes through user security and permissions, seamlessly integrates with supply, technology and data partners, and includes a financial system to maintain a complete bill-pay process for client and vendor invoices.

“As traditional television and digital increasingly converge, we remain committed to enabling omnichannel execution and providing interoperability with key players across the advertising ecosystem,” said Richard Pacheco, SVP Strategic Partnerships at Mediaocean. “We’re excited to give local linear TV buyers a direct avenue to the entirety of Magnite’s premium CTV supply through existing workflow in our platform.”

As part of the agreement, local buyers will be able to allocate localized spend to Magnite within Mediaoceanand seamlessly execute these CTV buys with their existing planning tools, minimizing operational hurdles for linear buying teams. As the cord-cutting movement accelerates, Magnite is well-positioned to help local linear buyers evolve their buying strategies to accommodate this continued shift in viewing habits, helping to ensure they can reach their audiences across a wide range of demographics and maximize the effectiveness of their campaigns.

“The integration of Magnite’s streaming TV footprint into Mediaocean provides a fully converged workflow for local linear buyers to extend their reach into streaming,” said Matt McLeggon, SVP, Advanced Solutions at Magnite. “This direct line into CTV unlocks efficiencies which will allow agency partners to direct more dollars toward high quality working media, agnostic of screen. We’re excited about the impact that this partnership is already having on the fluidity of local linear media investment.”

About Magnite

We’re Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI), the world’s largest independent sell-side advertising company. Publishers use our technology to monetize their content across all screens and formats including CTV, online video, display, and audio. The world’s leading agencies and brands trust our platform to access brand-safe, high-quality ad inventory and execute billions of advertising transactions each month. Anchored in bustling New York City, sunny Los Angeles, mile-high Denver, historic London, colorful Singapore, and down under in Sydney, Magnite has offices across North America, EMEA, LATAM, and APAC.

About Mediaocean

Mediaocean is powering the future of the advertising ecosystem with technology solutions that empower brands and agencies to deliver impactful omnichannel marketing experiences. With over $200 billion in annualized media spend managed through its software, Mediaocean uses AI and machine learning to control media investments and optimize business outcomes. The company’s advertising infrastructure and ad tech tools are used by more than 100,000 people to power campaigns from planning, buying, ad serving, and creative personalization to analysis, optimization, invoices, and payments. Visit www.mediaocean.com for more information.