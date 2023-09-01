Global Receptacles Market projected to surpass US$5.1 billion by 2028
The receptacles market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 5.10% over the forecast period to reach a market size of US$5.197 billion in 2028
The receptacles market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 5.10% over the forecast period to reach a market size of US$5.197 billion in 2028, from US$3.669 billion in 2021.”NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, September 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the receptacles market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.10% between 2021 and 2028 to reach US$5.197 billion by 2028.
The prime factors propelling the receptacles market growth include technological advancements driving innovation, increased demand for energy-efficient solutions, expanding urbanization and infrastructure development, the growing awareness of sustainable waste management practices, the rise in electronic device usage, the adoption of smart homes and workplaces, and stringent regulations promoting electrical safety and environmental responsibility.
Receptacles refer to electrical outlets or sockets that provide a point of connection for plugs from various devices, allowing them to access electricity from a power source. These essential components are found in homes, offices, and public spaces, enabling the safe and convenient use of electronic devices and appliances. Receptacles come in various types, including standard outlets, USB outlets, and specialized receptacles for specific applications. They play a crucial role in modern infrastructure by providing the means to power devices that are integral to our daily lives, such as smartphones, laptops, kitchen appliances, and more.
The market is witnessing multiple collaborations and technological advancements, for instance in Oct 2022 Turck launched the first phase of its redesigned M12 connectors and receptacles, featuring a patented torque sleeve for easy installation and improved contamination prevention. This advancement is crucial for reliable communication in industries like automotive and logistics. The redesigned connectors provide tactile feedback to ensure proper torque and minimize disconnection risk, with certifications including UL, CE, CSA, and IEC IP ratings.
Based on type the receptacles market is divided into 120 volts, 240 volts, and ground fault circuit interrupter. The "ground fault circuit interrupter" segment is experiencing major growth within the receptacles market. This can be attributed to the increasing emphasis on electrical safety in both residential and commercial settings. Ground fault circuit interrupters provide an added layer of protection by quickly detecting any imbalance in current flow, preventing potential electric shocks, and reducing the risk of electrical fires. As awareness about electrical hazards grows, the demand for these advanced receptacles has surged, driving the remarkable growth of the ground fault circuit interrupter segment.
Based on current the receptacles market is divided into up to 32 A, 32 to 125 A, and above 125 A. The "up to 32 A" segment is witnessing significant growth in the receptacles market due to its widespread application in various industries and residential settings. This segment caters to a broad range of electrical devices and appliances with lower power requirements, aligning with the trend toward energy-efficient solutions. Additionally, as technological advancements lead to the development of more compact and energy-conserving devices, the demand for receptacles with capacities up to 32 A has expanded, driving the notable growth of this segment.
Based on applications the receptacles market is divided into residential, electrical, mechanical, transportation, and others. The "residential" segment is experiencing substantial growth in the receptacles market due to increased construction activities, urbanization, and rising demand for housing. As more people move into residential spaces, the need for electrical receptacles for appliances, devices, and charging stations has surged. Additionally, smart home technologies and the growing adoption of electric vehicles have further driven the demand for receptacles in residential settings, contributing to the significant growth of this segment.
Based on Geography, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to hold a prominent share of the receptacles market due to several factors. The region's rapid urbanization, industrialization, and expanding construction projects are driving the demand for electrical infrastructure, including receptacles, in both residential and commercial sectors. The rise in population and disposable income, coupled with the adoption of smart technologies, further fuel the growth of receptacles. Additionally, government initiatives promoting sustainable energy practices and the electrification of transportation contribute to the region's dominance in the receptacles market.
As a part of the report, the major players operating in the receptacles market, that have been covered are Mennekes, Schneider Electric S.E, Wenzhou Chmag Electrical Co., Ltd., Scame Parre, Legrand, Palazzoli, Amphenol Corporation, Marechal Electric Group, Power and Control, and Labhya Tech.
The analytics market report segments the receptacles market on the following basis:
• BY TYPE
o 120 Volts
o 240 Volts
o Ground Fault Circuit Interrupter
• BY CURRENT
o up to 32 A
o 32 to 125 A
o Above 125 A
• BY APPLICATIONS
o Residential
o Electrical
o Mechanical
o Transportation
o Others
• By Geography
o North America
• USA
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• UK
• Germany
• France
• Italy
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• UAE
• Saudi Arabia
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• Japan
• China
• India
• South Korea
• Thailand
• Taiwan
• Indonesia
• Others
Companies Profiled:
• Mennekes
• Schneider Electric S.E
• Wenzhou Chmag Electrical Co., Ltd.
• Scame Parre
• Legrand
• Palazzoli
• Amphenol Corporation
• Marechal Electric Group
• Power and Control
• Labhya Tech
