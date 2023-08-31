Submit Release
Lifecore Biomedical Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2023 Results

CHASKA, Minn., Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (Nasdaq: LFCR) (“Lifecore” or the “Company”), a fully integrated contract development and manufacturing organization (“CDMO”), reported results for the fiscal 2023 fourth quarter and full year ended May 28, 2023.

CEO COMMENTS:

James G. Hall, President and Chief Executive Officer of Lifecore, commented, "We completed a very busy fourth quarter finalizing our transition to a stand-alone life sciences company with the final divestitures of the Curation Foods segment, strong growth in our development portfolio, and the comprehensive strategic refinancing and expanded supply agreement with our key customer Alcon. Our entire organization is now aligned toward a common goal of expanding Lifecore's position as a leading, fully integrated CDMO that offers highly differentiated capabilities in the development, fill and finish of complex sterile injectable pharmaceutical products in syringes and vials and injectable grade Hyaluronic Acid ("HA")."

Mr. Hall continued, "We advanced our development portfolio in the fiscal fourth quarter with the addition of five projects affiliated with five new customers, which demonstrates the impact that our expanded commercial strategy and targeted sales approach is having on our opportunity pipeline. Concurrently, we are preparing our organization for the significant anticipated growth embedded in our portfolio, both in terms of capacity and people. To that end, our multi-use fillers remain on track for delivery in the coming months which will allow us to double our theoretical filling capacity to approximately 45 million units and put Lifecore in a great position to meet market needs and optimize our production across our manufacturing footprint. We also invested in our HA fermentation capacity during the fourth quarter and are in the process of moving from a single-shift fermentation production staff to a full 24/7 staffing model, which we expect will increase our sterile HA capacity by up to 50% by June 2024, allowing us to fulfill the increased HA volume orders associated with our expanded demand."

"Looking ahead to our fiscal 2024 first quarter, our commercial momentum has continued, and we will add several new projects to our development portfolio for the period ended August 27, 2023. We believe this activity will begin to meaningfully contribute to our financial performance in fiscal 2024 second quarter and to a greater degree in the second half of the fiscal year."

LIFECORE FISCAL FOURTH QUARTER 2023 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS:

  • Consolidated revenues of $31.5 million, an increase of 12.2% year-over-year.
  • Consolidated gross profit of $8.4 million, a decrease of $4.3 million, or 33.9% year-over-year
  • Consolidated net loss from continuing operations of $33.8 million, which includes a $23.8 million loss on debt refinancing, $6.8 million of restructuring and other non-recurring charges such as legal expenses, both net of tax, as compared to a net loss from continuing operations of $1.0 million in the prior year period, which included $5.2 million of restructuring and other non-recurring charges, net of tax.
  • Consolidated adjusted EBITDA of $3.7 million, compared to $9.1 million in the prior year period.
  • Lifecore segment adjusted EBITDA of $6.1 million, compared to $10.7 million in the prior year period, which reflects the timing of shipments to customers; lower development revenue associated with a delay in onboarding new customer projects as well as a higher mix of earlier stage, lower revenue projects; and inflation associated with legacy commercial products.

LIFECORE FISCAL YEAR 2023 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS:

  • Consolidated revenues of $103.3 million, a decrease of 7.2% year-over-year.
  • Consolidated gross profit of $27.3 million, a decrease of $15.6 million, or 36.4% year-over-year.
  • Consolidated net loss from continuing operations of $69.0 million, which includes $20.0 million of restructuring and other non-recurring charges such as legal expenses, both net of tax, as compared to a net loss from continuing operations of $12.0 million in the prior year period, which included $15.8 million of restructuring and other non-recurring charges, net of tax.
  • Consolidated adjusted EBITDA of $5.8 million, compared to $22.9 million in the prior year period.
  • Lifecore segment adjusted EBITDA of $14.7 million, compared to $30.7 million in the prior year period.

Discontinued Operations

As previously reported, the Company closed on the sales of certain businesses which are now included in discontinued operations including the following:

  • December 13, 2021, Curation Foods' fresh packaged salads and vegetables business (the “Eat Smart Disposition”)
  • February 7, 2023, Curation Foods' avocado products business (the “Yucatan Disposition”)
  • April 6, 2023, Curation Foods' O Olive Oil and Vinegar business (the "O Olive Disposition")

The results of the above dispositions are reflected as discontinued operations in all periods presented within the Company’s financial statements reported herein.

CONSOLIDATED FISCAL FOURTH QUARTER 2023 RESULTS:

Fiscal fourth quarter 2023 results compared to fiscal fourth quarter 2022 are as follows:

(Unaudited and in thousands, except per-share data)   Three Months Ended   Change
    May 28, 2023   May 29, 2022   Amount   %
Revenues   $ 31,546     $ 28,107     $ 3,439     12 %
Gross profit     8,391       12,690       (4,299 )   (34)%
Net loss from continuing operations     (33,795 )     (1,010 )     (32,785 )   (3246)%
Adjusted net income (loss)*     (26,977 )     4,203       (31,180 )   N/M
Diluted net loss per share     (1.11 )     (0.03 )     (1.08 )   (3600)%
Adjusted diluted net income (loss) per share*     (0.89 )     0.15       (1.04 )   N/M
EBITDA*     (5,498 )     (47,087 )     41,589     88 %
Adjusted EBITDA*     3,727       9,149       (5,422 )   (59)%

* See “Non-GAAP Financial Information” at the end of this release as to how the Company defines these non-GAAP financial measures and for a reconciliation thereof.

Revenues increased $3.4 million year-over-year, which was primarily a result of a $3.9 million increase in Lifecore segment revenues.

Gross profit decreased $4.3 million year-over-year, which was driven by a $5.0 million decrease in the Lifecore segment and a $0.7 million increase in the Curation Foods segment.

Net loss from continuing operations was $33.8 million for fiscal fourth quarter 2023, which includes $6.8 million of restructuring and non-recurring charges, net of taxes, related to consolidating and optimizing operations associated with the Company's strategy to divest its Curation Foods businesses. This compares to a net loss from continuing operations of $1.0 million in the prior year period, which includes $5.2 million of restructuring and non-recurring charges, net of tax, similarly related to consolidating and optimizing its Curation Foods businesses.

SEGMENT RESULTS:

Lifecore Segment:

(Unaudited and in thousands)

   Three Months Ended   Change   Twelve Months Ended   Change
  May 28, 2023   May 29, 2022   Amount   %   May 28, 2023   May 29, 2022   Amount   %
Revenue:                                
CDMO   $ 24,290   $ 22,362   $ 1,928   9  %    $ 76,378   $ 86,313   $ (9,935 )   (12 )%
Fermentation     7,256     5,251     2,005   38  %      26,891     23,007     3,884     17  % 
Total revenue   $ 31,546   $ 27,613   $ 3,933   14  %    $ 103,269   $ 109,320   $ (6,051 )   (6 )%


Lifecore is the Company’s CDMO business focused on product development and manufacturing of sterile injectable products. Lifecore continues to expand its presence in the robust CDMO marketplace by utilizing its specialized capabilities to partner with and provide value-added services to biopharmaceutical and medical device companies. Lifecore continues to seek to drive growth with a focus on building its business development pipeline, maximizing capacity and advancing product commercialization for innovative new therapies that improve patients’ lives.

In the fiscal fourth quarter 2023, Lifecore realized total revenues of $31.5 million, representing an increase of 14.2% as compared to the prior year period, primarily driven by a 38.2% increase in its HA raw material manufacturing (fermentation) business and an 8.6% increase in its CDMO business. The increase in HA raw material manufacturing revenue was primarily due to the higher demand in the current year. The increase in CDMO revenues was primarily due to the timing of customer shipments, as well as a higher mix of earlier phase development projects onboarded at the earlier lower initial revenue stage.

Lifecore's development pipeline in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 increased by five to 29 active development programs under contract as of the end of the fiscal 2023 fourth quarter. These projects are delineated as follows: early phase or proof of concept (seven projects), Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical development (eight projects), and Phase 3 clinical development or scale-up/commercial validation activity (fourteen projects). Lifecore currently manufactures 29 commercial products for 14 clients, which is unchanged from fiscal third quarter 2023.

Curation Foods Segment:

(Unaudited and in thousands)

   Three Months Ended   Change   Twelve Months Ended   Change
  May 28, 2023   May 29, 2022   Amount   %   May 28, 2023   May 29, 2022   Amount   %
Revenue:                                
Technology         494     (494 )   (100)%         1,910     (1,910 )   (100)%
Total revenue   $   $ 494   $ (494 )   (100)%   $   $ 1,910   $ (1,910 )   (100)%


The remaining revenues associated with the Company’s Curation Foods segment relate to the BreatheWay technology operations, which have been divested, and are included in continuing operations within the Company’s financial statements.

CASH FLOW & BALANCE SHEET
Cash used in operations was $34.5 million for the fiscal year ended May 28, 2023 compared to $23.2 million in the prior year period. Cash provided by investing activities decreased $84.1 million compared to the prior year period to $4.2 million used in investing activities in 2023, primarily due to the timing of Curation Foods' businesses dispositions. Capital expenditures were $20.8 million for the fiscal year ended May 28, 2023 which were primarily focused on investing in Lifecore’s long-term growth initiatives. The results for fiscal year 2023 and 2022 included herein reflect adjustments to increase capitalized interest by $2.5 million and $1.8 million, respectively, which have the effect of increasing capital expenditures and reducing interest expense by offsetting amounts for the respective periods. These adjustments remain subject to the completion of the audit of the Company’s financial statements, including with respect to any final adjustments to capitalized interest for those periods. Cash provided by financing activities was $56.1 million for the fiscal year ended May 28, 2023, driven primarily by the previously announced sale of common and convertible preferred stock and proceeds from the debt refinancing.

The Company had cash and cash equivalents of $19.1 million as of May 28, 2023. Total term debt, net of cash, at May 28, 2023, was $147.2 million, consisting of its line of credit, term debt and debt derivative liability associated with the new term debt, compared to $137.2 million in the prior year. With the debt refinancing in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023, debt has been characterized as a long-term liability as compared to a current liability in the prior year.

As previously announced, on May 22, 2023, the Company entered into $150 million of new credit arrangements with Alcon, including a six-year credit agreement and a sale and leaseback of certain HA fermentation equipment which replaced its existing term loan. The term facility bears interest at the rate of 10%, which is payable in kind (“PIK”) for the first three years, and payable 3% in cash interest and 7% PIK interest thereafter until maturity. Alcon and the Company also entered into an equipment sale and leaseback transaction related to certain HA fermentation assets, with a lease term of ten years, subject to certain repurchase rights.

CONFERENCE CALL
The live webcast can be accessed via Lifecore's website on the Investor Events & Presentations page. The webcast will be available for 30 days.

Date: Thursday, August 31, 2023

Time: 7:30 a.m. Central time (8:30 a.m. Eastern time)

Webcast link: http://ir.lifecore.com/events-presentations

To participate in the conference call via telephone, dial toll-free: (877) 407-3982 or (201) 493-6780. Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time so the operator can register your name and organization.

A replay of the call will be available through Thursday, September 07, 2023 by calling toll-free: (844) 512-2921 or direct (412) 317-6671, and entering code 13740691.

About Lifecore Biomedical
Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. is a fully integrated contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) that offers highly differentiated capabilities in the development, fill and finish of complex sterile injectable pharmaceutical products in syringes and vials. As a leading manufacturer of premium, injectable grade Hyaluronic Acid, Lifecore brings more than 40 years of expertise as a partner for global and emerging biopharmaceutical and biotechnology companies across multiple therapeutic categories to bring their innovations to market. For more information about the Company, visit Lifecore’s website at www.lifecore.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Information
This press release contains non-GAAP financial information, including with respects to EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, Lifecore segment adjusted EBITDA, Curation Foods segment adjusted EBITDA, and Other segment adjusted EBITDA. The Company has included reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to their respective most directly comparable financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. See the section entitled “Non-GAAP Financial Information and Reconciliations” in this release for definitions of EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, Lifecore segment adjusted EBITDA, Curation Foods segment adjusted EBITDA, and Other segment adjusted EBITDA.

The Company has disclosed these non-GAAP financial measures to supplement its consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude/include certain items that are included in the Company’s results reported in accordance with GAAP. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful additional information to investors about trends in the Company’s operations and are useful for period-over-period comparisons. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the comparable GAAP measures. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures may not be the same as similar measures provided by other companies due to the potential differences in methods of calculation and items being excluded/included. These non-GAAP financial measures should be read in conjunction with the Company’s consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements 
This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding future events and our future results that are subject to the safe harbor created under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other safe harbors under the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Words such as “anticipate”, “estimate”, “expect”, “project”, “plan”, “intend”, “believe”, “may”, “might”, “will”, “should”, “can have”, “likely” and similar expressions are used to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including such factors among others, as the outcome of any evaluation of the Company’s strategic alternatives or any discussions with any potential bidders related thereto the ability of the Company to continue as a going concern, the ability of the Company to conduct its strategic review process in a timely manner or at all, the timing and needs related to capital expenditures, any future relationship between Alcon and the Company, if any, the ability of the Company to conduct its strategic review process in a timely manner or at all, the Company’s ability to successfully complete the transition of the Company’s business and operations to focus on Lifecore, the timing and needs related to capital expenditures, the timing and expenses associated with operations, the ability to achieve acceptance of the Company’s new products in the market place, government regulations affecting our business, the timing of regulatory approvals, uncertainties related to COVID-19 and the impact of our responses to it, and the mix between domestic and international sales. For additional information about factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, please refer to our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the risk factors contained in our most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K/A. Forward-looking statements represent management’s current expectations and are inherently uncertain. Except as required by law, we do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements made by us to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.


LIFECORE BIOMEDICAL, INC.
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands, except par value)
 
  May 28, 2023   May 29, 2022
  (Unaudited)    
ASSETS      
Current Assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 19,091     $ 991  
Accounts receivable, less allowance for credit losses   29,708       38,836  
Inventories   45,384       40,711  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   5,078       5,158  
Current assets, discontinued operations         38,016  
Total Current Assets   99,261       123,712  
       
Property and equipment, net   129,671       116,441  
Operating lease right-of-use assets   4,922       5,646  
Goodwill   13,881       13,881  
Trademarks/tradenames   4,200       4,200  
Other assets   3,215       2,889  
Other assets, discontinued operations         12,843  
Total Assets $ 255,150     $ 279,612  
       
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY      
Current Liabilities:      
Accounts payable $ 22,144     $ 12,952  
Accrued compensation   3,921       8,941  
Other accrued liabilities   6,900       6,847  
Current portion of lease liabilities   1,270       4,368  
Deferred revenue   4,055       919  
Line of credit         40,000  
Current portion of long-term debt, net   488       98,178  
Current liabilities, discontinued operations         4,605  
Total Current Liabilities   38,778       176,810  
       
Long-term debt, net   101,273        
Debt derivative liability   64,500      
Long-term lease liabilities   9,709       7,658  
Deferred taxes, net   373       126  
Other non-current liabilities   3,114       190  
Non-current liabilities, discontinued operations         2,063  
Total Liabilities   217,747       186,847  
       
Convertible Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 2,000 shares authorized; 39 and 0 shares issued and outstanding at May 28, 2023 and May 29, 2022, respectively   39,245        
       
Stockholders’ Equity:      
Common stock, $0.001 par value; 50,000 shares authorized; 29,513 and 29,333 shares issued and outstanding at May 28, 2023 and May 29, 2022, respectively   30       30  
Additional paid-in capital   174,349       167,352  
Accumulated deficit   (176,221 )     (74,031 )
Accumulated other comprehensive loss         (586 )
Total Stockholders’ Equity   (1,842 )     92,765  
Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $ 255,150     $ 279,612  


LIFECORE BIOMEDICAL, INC.
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME
(Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share amounts)
 
  Three Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended
  May 28, 2023   May 29, 2022   May 28, 2023   May 29, 2022
Product sales $ 31,546     $ 28,107     $ 103,269     $ 111,230  
Cost of product sales   23,155       15,417       75,977       68,301  
Gross profit   8,391       12,690       27,292       42,929  
               
Operating costs and expenses:              
Research and development   2,116       2,023       8,240       7,712  
Selling, general and administrative   11,686       9,767       43,018       35,622  
Gain on sale of BreatheWay               (2,108 )      
Restructuring costs   (385 )     1,431       4,225       8,961  
Total operating costs and expenses   13,417       13,221       53,375       52,295  
Operating (loss) income   (5,026 )     (531 )     (26,083 )     (9,366 )
               
Interest income   15       15       68       81  
Interest expense   (4,469 )     (1,675 )     (18,184 )     (15,551 )
Transition services income   203       341       273       5,814  
Loss on debt refinancing   (23,774 )           (23,774 )    
Other (expense) income, net   (521 )           (1,002 )     641  
Net (loss) income before tax   (33,572 )     (1,850 )     (68,702 )     (18,381 )
Income tax benefit (expense)   (223 )     840       (301 )     6,431  
Net (loss) income from continuing operations $ (33,795 )   $ (1,010 )   $ (69,003 )   $ (11,950 )
               
Discontinued operations:              
Loss from discontinued operations $ (2,335 )   $ (50,539 )   $ (33,187 )   $ (100,558 )
Income tax benefit (expense)         (208 )           (365 )
Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax   (2,335 )     (50,747 )     (33,187 )     (100,923 )
Net loss $ (36,130 )   $ (51,757 )   $ (102,190 )   $ (112,873 )
               
Basic net loss per share:              
Loss from continuing operations $ (1.11 )   $ (0.03 )   $ (2.30 )   $ (0.41 )
Loss from discontinued operations   (0.08 )     (1.72 )     (1.11 )     (3.43 )
Total basic net (loss) income per share $ (1.19 )   $ (1.75 )   $ (3.41 )   $ (3.84 )
               
Diluted net loss per share              
(Loss) income from continuing operations $ (1.11 )   $ (0.03 )   $ (2.30 )   $ (0.41 )
Loss from discontinued operations   (0.08 )     (1.72 )     (1.11 )     (3.43 )
Total diluted net loss per share $ (1.19 )   $ (1.75 )   $ (3.41 )   $ (3.84 )
               
Shares used in diluted per share computation   30,319       29,486       29,958       29,466  


LIFECORE BIOMEDICAL, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited and in thousands)

  Twelve Months Ended
  May 28, 2023   May 29, 2022
Cash flows from operating activities:      
Net loss $ (102,190 )   $ (112,873 )
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities:      
Depreciation, amortization of intangibles, debt costs and right-of-use assets   13,508       17,884  
Loss on debt refinancing   7,561        
Stock-based compensation expense   3,612       2,608  
Deferred taxes   351       (6,990 )
Net loss (gain) on disposal of property and equipment held and used   30       152  
(Gain) loss on disposal of property and equipment related to restructuring, net         5,185  
Loss on sale of Eat Smart         336  
Gain on sale of BreatheWay   (2,108 )      
Loss on sale of Yucatan   21,096        
Loss on sale of O Olive   1,222      
Impairment of indefinite-lived intangible assets and goodwill   300       78,146  
Other, net   86       (426 )
Changes in current assets and current liabilities:      
Accounts receivable, net   12,194
       (6,138 )
Inventories   (13,823
 )     (5,960 )
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   2,749       (602 )
Accounts payable   16,085       9,343  
Accrued compensation   (4,707 )     (2,546 )
Other accrued liabilities   6,440       (1,346 )
Deferred revenue   3,136       (18 )
Net cash used in operating activities   (34,458 )     (23,245 )
       
Cash flows from investing activities:      
Purchases of property and equipment   (20,763 )     (29,940 )
Sale of investment in non-public company         45,100  
Proceeds from the sale of Eat Smart, net       73,500  
Eat Smart sale net working capital adjustments         (9,839 )
Proceeds from sale of BreatheWay, net   3,135        
Proceeds from the sale of Yucatan, net   12,474        
Proceeds from the Sale of O Olive   1,001      
Proceeds from sales of property and equipment         1,141  
Net cash provided by investing activities   (4,153 )     79,962  
       
Cash flows from financing activities:      
Proceeds from sale of common stock, net of issuance costs   4,822        
Proceeds from long-term debt   150,000       20,000  
Payments on long-term debt   (107,412 )     (86,411 )
Payments in connection to debt extinguishment          
Proceeds from lines of credit   31,450       55,111  
Payments for debt issuance costs   (5,969 )     (821 )
Payments on lines of credit   (54,640 )     (44,111 )
Taxes paid for employee stock plans   (274 )     (789 )
Proceeds from sale of preferred stock, net of issuance costs   38,082        
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities   56,059       (57,021 )
       
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents   17,448
       (304
 )
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period   1,643       1,295  
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 19,091     $ 991
  
       
Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activities:      
Purchases of property and equipment on trade vendor credit $ 6,945     $ 2,260  
Convertible Preferred Stock PIK dividend $ 1,163     $  


LIFECORE BIOMEDICAL, INC.
SEGMENT RESULTS
(Unaudited and in thousands)

(Unaudited and in thousands)

   Three Months Ended   Change   Twelve Months Ended   Change
  May 28, 2023   May 29, 2022   Amount   %   May 28, 2023   May 29, 2022   Amount   %
Revenues:                                
Lifecore   $ 31,546     $ 27,613     $ 3,933     14  %   $ 103,269     $ 109,320     $ (6,051 )   (6 )%
Curation Foods           494       (494 )   (100 )%           1,910       (1,910 )   (100 )%
Total revenues     31,546       28,107       3,439     12  %     103,269       111,230       (7,961 )   (7 )%
                                     
Gross profit:                                    
Lifecore     8,394       13,361       (4,967 )   (37 )%     27,242       43,746       (16,504 )   (38 )%
Curation Foods     (3 )     (671 )     668     100  %     50       (817 )     867     (106 )%
Total gross profit     8,391       12,690       (4,299 )   (34 )%     27,292       42,929       (15,637 )   (36 )%
                                     
Net (loss) income from continuing operations:                                    
Lifecore     2,780       7,165       (4,385 )   (61 )%     5,049       18,481       (13,432 )   (73 )%
Curation Foods     (649 )     (3,536 )     2,887     82  %     178       1,985       (1,807 )   (91 )%
Other     (35,926 )     (4,639 )     (31,287 )   (674 )%     (72,162 )     (32,416 )     (39,746 )   (123 )%
Total net (loss) income from continuing operations   $ (33,795 )   $ (1,010 )   $ (32,785 )   (3246 )%   $ (66,935 )   $ (11,950 )   $ (54,985 )   (460 )%
Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax:                                    
Curation Foods     (1,641 )     (50,747 )     49,106     97  %     (30,564 )     (97,882 )     67,318     69  %
Other     (694 )           (694 )   N/M       (2,623 )     (3,041 )     418     14  %
Net loss   $ (36,130 )   $ (51,757 )   $ 15,627     30  %   $ (100,122 )   $ (112,873 )   $ 12,751     11  %
                                     
EBITDA:                                    
Lifecore   $ 5,332     $ 10,621     $ (5,289 )   (50 )%   $ 13,765     $ 30,348     $ (16,583 )   (55 )%
Curation Foods     (2,108 )     (54,486 )     52,378     96  %     (32,976 )     (109,338 )     76,362     70  %
Other     (8,722 )     (3,222 )     (5,500 )   (171 )%     (28,425 )     (15,708 )     (12,717 )   (81 )%
Total EBITDA   $ (5,498 )   $ (47,087 )   $ 41,589     88  %   $ (47,636 )   $ (94,698 )   $ 47,062     50  %


Non-GAAP Financial Information and Reconciliations

EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures. We define EBITDA as earnings before interest, income tax expense (benefit), and depreciation and amortization. We define adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA before certain restructuring and other non-recurring charges. See “Non-GAAP Financial Information” above for further information regarding the Company’s use of non-GAAP financial measures.

(Unaudited and in thousands)

   Three Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended
  May 28, 2023   May 29, 2022   May 28, 2023   May 29, 2022
Net loss   $ (36,130 )   $ (51,757 )   $ (100,122 )   $ (112,873 )
Interest expense, net of interest income     28,228       3,466       41,890       17,276  
Income tax (benefit) expense     223       (840 )     301       (6,431 )
Depreciation and amortization     2,181       2,044       10,295       7,330  
Total EBITDA   $ (5,498 )   $ (47,087 )   $ (47,636 )   $ (94,698 )
Restructuring and other non-recurring charges     6,890       5,489       20,258
       16,639  
Impairment of indefinite-lived intangible assets                        
Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax     2,335       50,747       33,187       100,923  
Total adjusted EBITDA   $ 3,727     $ 9,149     $ 5,809
     $ 22,864  

(1) Includes loss on debt financing of $23.8 million for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended 2023.

(Unaudited and in thousands)   Lifecore   Curation
Foods		   Other   Total
Three months ended May 28, 2023                
Net (loss) income   $ 2,780     $ (2,290 )   $ (36,620 )   $ (36,130 )
Interest expense, net of interest income     (15 )           28,243       28,228  
Income tax (benefit) expense     552       29       (358 )     223  
Depreciation and amortization     2,015       153       13       2,181  
Total EBITDA     5,332       (2,108 )     (8,722 )     (5,498 )
Restructuring and other non-recurring charges (1)     751       55       6,084       6,890  
Impairment of indefinite-lived intangible assets                        
Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax           1,641       694       2,335  
Total adjusted EBITDA   $ 6,083     $ (412 )   $ (1,944 )   $ 3,727  
                 
Twelve months ended May 28, 2023                
Net (loss) income   $ 5,049     $ (30,386 )   $ (74,785 )   $ (100,122 )
Interest expense, net of interest income     (62 )     1       41,951       41,890  
Income tax (benefit) expense     1,270       (5,334 )     4,365       301  
Depreciation and amortization     7,508       2,743       44       10,295  
Total EBITDA     13,765       (32,976 )     (28,425 )     (47,636 )
Restructuring and other non-recurring charges     936
       1,775       17,547       20,258
  
Impairment of indefinite-lived intangible assets                    
Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax           30,564       2,623       33,187  
Total adjusted EBITDA   $ 14,701
     $ (637 )   $ (8,255 )   $ 5,809
  
                 
Three Months Ended May 29, 2022                
Net (loss) income   $ 7,165     $ (54,283 )   $ (4,639 )   $ (51,757 )
Interest expense , net of interest income     (15 )           3,481       3,466  
Income tax (benefit) expense     1,692       (458 )     (2,074 )     (840 )
Depreciation and amortization     1,779       255       10       2,044  
Total EBITDA     10,621       (54,486 )     (3,222 )     (47,087 )
Restructuring and other non-recurring charges     116       3,424       1,949       5,489  
Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax           50,747             50,747  
Total adjusted EBITDA   $ 10,737     $ (315 )   $ (1,273 )   $ 9,149  
                 
Twelve Months Ended May 29, 2022                
Net (loss) income   $ 18,481     $ (95,897 )   $ (35,457 )   $ (112,873 )
Interest expense , net of interest income     (72 )     299       17,049       17,276  
Income tax (benefit) expense     5,266       (14,317 )     2,620       (6,431 )
Depreciation and amortization     6,673       577       80       7,330  
Total EBITDA     30,348       (109,338 )     (15,708 )     (94,698 )
Restructuring and other non-recurring charges     387       10,364       5,888       16,639  
Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax           97,882       3,041       100,923  
Total adjusted EBITDA   $ 30,735     $ (1,092 )   $ (6,779 )   $ 22,864  

(1) During fiscal year 2020, the Company announced a restructuring plan to drive enhanced profitability, focus the business on its strategic assets, and redesign the organization to be the appropriate size to compete and thrive. This included a reduction-in-force, a reduction in leased office spaces, and the sale of non-strategic assets. Related to these continued activities, in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023, the Company incurred (1) $0.7 million of non-recurring charges primarily related to consolidating and transitioning operations associated with the Yucatan and O Olive Disposition, (2) $2.9 million of restructuring and non-recurring charges, primarily related to legal costs, audit fees and transition costs from corporate headquarters transition to Lifecore, (3) $2.6 million in restructuring costs associated with financial advisor and legal fees related to management of the prior term loan lenders, and (4) $0.7 million in non-recurring charges primary related to one-time expenses incurred in the Lifecore production process.

Contact Information:
Investor Relations
Jeff Sonnek
(646) 277-1263
jeff.sonnek@icrinc.com


Primary Logo

Lifecore Biomedical Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2023 Results

