Amedisys Recognizes Suicide Prevention Awareness Month and Promotes the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline

BATON ROUGE, La., Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMED), a leading provider of home health, hospice and high-acuity care in the home, is proud to recognize September as Suicide Prevention Awareness Month and join the efforts to raise awareness for suicide prevention and mental health. In support of this important cause, Amedisys is highlighting the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline which makes it easier for individuals in crisis to access crucial resources and assistance.



Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, observed annually in September, aims to raise awareness surrounding the devastating impact of suicide and the importance of mental health. Suicide is often the result of an untreated mental health condition and can affect anyone regardless of age gender or background. This month provides an opportunity for individuals, organizations and communities to come together and promote resources, support and understanding to prevent suicide.

Recognizing the significance of this issue, Amedisys remains committed to providing compassionate care that supports the overall well-being of patients, families and communities. Amedisys has been providing behavioral health services for more than 10 years with our psychiatric skilled nurses to provide specialized at-home care for eligible patients with a mental health diagnosis.



With the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, individuals experiencing distress or struggling with mental health issues have access to a dedicated resource available at their fingertips. The three-digit number is easy to remember and will immediately connect callers to a free and trained crisis counselor 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. By simplifying access to resources, the aim is to reduce the barrier between a person in need and the critical assistance they require.

"During Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, Amedisys is proud to support initiatives, such as the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, that can make a real difference in people's lives," said Cyndi Shook, Senior Vice President of Clinical Services at Amedisys. "By promoting awareness and ensuring access to professional resources, we strive to contribute to the overall well-being of the patients and communities we serve."

Amedisys encourages individuals to spread the word, educate themselves and others and take an active role in suicide prevention during Suicide Prevention Awareness Month and beyond. Together, we can make a significant impact on the lives of those struggling with mental health issues and ensure that individuals receive the support they need.

About Amedisys:

Amedisys, Inc. is a leading healthcare at home Company delivering personalized home health, hospice, and high-acuity care services. Amedisys is focused on delivering the care that is best for our patients, whether that is home-based personal care; inpatient hospital, palliative, and skilled nursing facility (“SNF”) care in their homes; recovery and rehabilitation after an operation or injury; care focused on empowering them to manage a chronic disease; or hospice care at the end of life. More than 3,000 hospitals and 102,000 physicians nationwide have chosen Amedisys as a partner in post-acute care. Founded in 1982, headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA with an executive office in Nashville, TN, Amedisys is a publicly held company. With approximately 20,000 employees, in 532 care centers in 37 states and the District of Columbia, Amedisys is dedicated to delivering the highest quality of care to the doorsteps of more than 465,000 patients in need every year, performing more than 11.2 million visits annually. For more information about the Company, please visit: www.amedisys.com .

