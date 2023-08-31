Mobi-Hub Funding (Powered by Forever 8) to Showcase Innovative Solutions and Expand Business Prospects at IFA Berlin Show 2023 

SAFETY HARBOR, Florida, Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eightco Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OCTO) (“Eightco” or the “Company”) announced today that Mobi-Hub Funding (“Mobi-Hub Funding”), its joint venture between Eightco’s wholly owned subsidiary, Forever 8 Fund, LLC (“Forever 8”) and Mobi-Hub Ltd. (“Mobi-Hub”), is participating as an exhibitor at the renowned IFA Berlin Show 2023. This event provides an exclusive platform for Mobi-Hub Funding to spotlight its innovative solutions.



During the IFA Berlin Show 2023, Mobi-Hub Funding hopes to strengthen strategic initiatives such as business expansion, general market awareness and enhancing knowledge about their distinctive service offerings, which encompass verified supply chain, financial resources, and more.

“Participating in the IFA Berlin Show 2023 represents another milestone for Mobi-Hub Funding,” noted Brian McFadden, CEO of Eightco. “Our plans to empower mobile resellers and marketplace operators with top-tier solutions, excellent funding options and supplier access underscores our dedication to reshaping the industry.”

“Mobi-Hub Funding’s presence at the IFA Berlin Show 2023 is a testament to its dedication to innovation and growth within the refurbished electronics sector. By connecting resellers with better suppliers and expanding their business horizons, Mobi-Hub Funding is poised to make an impact on the industry landscape,” said Moheb Pirzada, CEO of Mobi-Hub.

About Forever 8:

Forever 8 is a leading provider of cash-flow management solutions and standardized information for small to medium-sized businesses. Our innovative platform addresses the challenges faced by e-commerce sellers in managing inventory capital, offering flexible and scalable tools. By eliminating the need for personal guarantees and fixed amortization schedules, we empower businesses to optimize their cash-flow process. With a strong focus on customer satisfaction, we have assisted numerous clients in effectively managing their cash flow and unlocking their growth potential.

For additional information, please visit www.forever8.com

About Eightco

Eightco is committed to growth focused around its existing subsidiaries, Forever 8, an inventory management platform for e-commerce sellers, and Ferguson Containers, Inc., a provider of complete manufacturing and logistical solutions for product and packaging needs, through strategic management and investment. In addition, the Company is actively seeking new opportunities to add to its portfolio of technology solutions focused on the e-commerce ecosystem through strategic acquisitions. Through a combination of innovative strategies and focused execution, Eightco aims to create significant value and growth for its portfolio companies and shareholders.

For additional information, please visit www.8co.holdings

