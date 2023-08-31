Rise in adoption of Retail Cash Management Market in developing nations - Tietoevry, Oracle Corporation

Retail Cash Management Market by Component, by Application, by Deployment Mode, by Enterprise Size : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021-2031

PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, August 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Managing and keeping track of banknotes and coins (cash) is critical in terms of retail sector operations and is also an integral aspect of both consumer transactions and relationships. Creating a thorough cash management plan is critical for improving employee productivity, providing outstanding customer service, and ultimately boosting profitability. Cash management solutions can hence enable retail sector businesses to boost their productivity by using automated cash storing and sorting devices in their regular day-to-day business operations. Furthermore, key factors that drive the growth of the retail cash management include the unavailability of a proper in-store workforce during the period of the COVID-19 pandemic aided in propelling the growth of the global retail cash management market.

The retail cash management market was valued at $3.2 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $12.1 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 14.5% from 2022 to 2031.

Moreover, the social distancing and sanitization policies implemented across various parts of the world further supported the growth of the retail cash management solutions market. However, implementation and maintenance costs of cash management solutions can hamper the retail cash management market forecast. On the contrary, advancements in technologies like big data and machine learning are expected to offer remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the retail cash management market during the forecast period.

The cash management products with greatest loss were paper-based or tied to physical channels, while electronic and digitally enabled transactions experienced far less negative impact during the period of the pandemic. Moreover, as the adoption of new products and technologies are increasing, including further acceptance and utilization of virtual accounts, blockchain-enabled transactions, real-time payments and FinTech partnerships are essential for remaining competitive considering a rapidly evolving landscape. This in turn is expected to drive the retail cash management market growth.

Moreover, the government’s cash plans are being adjusted to reflect increased emergency spending, concurrent drops in revenues, and the financing of the crisis-related spending measures. The main task of the government’s cash managers is to ensure there is adequate liquidity to meet the government’s payment obligations as they fall due. In performing this task, the crisis poses several challenges, notably. Such factors are generating great opportunities for the growth of the retail cash management market size.

The key players profiled in the retail cash management market analysis are ALVARA Digital Solutions GmbH, Aurionpro Solutions Limited, Giesecke+Devrient GmbH, Glory Global Solutions, NTT DATA Corporation, Nucleus Software Exports Ltd., Oracle Corporation, Sopra Banking Software SA, The Sage Group plc, and Tietoevry. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry.

KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY

By enterprise size, the large enterprises segment accounted for the largest retail cash management market share in 2021.

By region, North America generated the highest revenue in 2021.

By component, the solution segment generated the highest revenue in 2021.

