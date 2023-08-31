Seafood Packaging Market to Worth USD 24,310 Million by 2032

The global seafood packaging market was valued at USD 13,950 million in 2022 and is estimated to be worth around USD 24,310 million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2023 and 2032.

Seafood stands as a globally significant economic commodity. Key contributors to its decline in quality involve autolysis, biogenic amine formation, protein and lipid oxidation, melanosis, and microbial degradation. The mitigation of these post-harvest detriments hinges on the adept application of suitable packaging technologies. Hence, a comprehensive comprehension of packaging's role in averting deterioration is imperative.

In 2022, the international trade within the fishery market was poised for a notable 13% growth in value and a 4.7% expansion in volume. This growth trajectory was further underscored by an anticipated increase of 4.9 million tons in production from 2020 to 2022. During the period preceding July 2021, the prices of fishery products, particularly shrimp, exhibited stability.

However, subsequent to August 2021, these prices witnessed an upward trajectory due to elevated freight costs ranging from $0.80 to $0.90 per kilogram for products transported from Asia to North America and Europe.

Processed seafood products, recognized for their convenience as ready-to-consume meals or snack options, have garnered considerable consumer interest. These offerings come equipped with detailed reheating instructions, often utilizing microwave ovens. The consumption patterns of frozen packaged foods were projected to demonstrate a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.98% from 2022 to 2028. The substantial year-on-year growth of 15.25% in 2020 is worth noting, primarily attributed to the prevalent consumer trend of panic-driven stockpiling during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Effective management of the cold chain distribution necessitates meticulous maintenance of shipping containers and packaging systems, a requisite for preserving product quality throughout the supply chain. The allure of seafood, enriched with its distinctive nutritional profile, aromatic attributes, and palatable flavors, continues to command significant market demand. The global escalation in seafood production attests to the persistent inclination of consumers toward packaged seafood offerings.

Instance, as per the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), there is a projected upward trajectory of approximately 18% in the aquaculture sector within the upcoming decade. This growth is underpinned by intensified investments within the aquatic food industry to augment fisheries management policies, mitigate pollution concerns, and alleviate losses incurred during shipping processes. This strategic allocation of resources reflects the industry's proactive stance toward addressing the multifaceted challenges arising from environmental considerations and burgeoning consumer demand. This trend underscores the sector's commitment to ensuring a sustainable and robust supply of aquatic food products while adhering to responsible practices.



Packaging technology has witnessed significant advancements to enhance quality, incorporating various advantageous solutions that foster synergies among food, packaging, and the environment. A key outcome of these innovations is the extension of shelf life. Varied research initiatives have delved into the efficacy of active and intelligent packaging, as well as modified atmosphere packaging and insulator packaging, encompassing diverse functional attributes, forms, and material origins, all aimed at preserving the quality of seafood products.

Active packaging is dedicated to impeding the degradation of seafood, encompassing aspects like microbial proliferation and chemical oxidation. On the other hand, intelligent packaging is engineered to monitor the freshness of seafood commodities by discerning changes in acidity, ammonia levels, or biogenic amine content. Meanwhile, insulator packaging is critical to maintaining temperature integrity within the cold chain distribution process.

The commercial development of active packaging is gaining traction in various markets. Notably, active packaging constitutes 1.5% of the overall packaging landscape in the United States. The relatively measured industrial scale of production reflects safety and regulatory compliance considerations.

APAC's Advancing Seafood Packaging Market: Emerging Trends and Innovations

The seafood packaging industry has experienced significant growth due to the flourishing aquaculture operations, particularly in the Asia Pacific region. This growth can be attributed to utilizing a diverse range of primary and secondary packaging materials. Additionally, advancements in modified atmosphere packaging (MAP) and vacuum packaging techniques have driven this progress.





Packaging enterprises are strategically aligned in this dynamic landscape to address two key factors. Firstly, they are dedicated to fulfilling the evolving requirements of advanced food preservation during the transportation phase. This includes implementing cutting-edge packaging technologies to maintain the freshness and quality of seafood products throughout their journey from production to market.

Secondly, there is a strong emphasis on enhancing the sustainability aspect of the packaging solutions. As environmental consciousness grows, packaging companies proactively develop eco-friendly alternatives and incorporate recyclable materials into their packaging processes. By doing so, they not only meet the regulatory and consumer-driven demand for sustainable practices but also contribute to reducing the overall environmental impact of their operations.

The interplay between these factors showcases the intricate balancing act that packaging businesses must perform. Striving for innovative preservation techniques while minimizing the ecological footprint underscores the dual nature of their objectives. As a result, companies in this sector are not only providers of packaging solutions but also enablers of food safety, quality maintenance, and environmentally responsible practices.

Seafood packaging sector largely led by plastic usage.

The seafood packaging market, particularly within the plastic segment, has witnessed substantial growth and transformation in recent years, driven by a confluence of factors shaping the dynamics of the global packaging industry. Seafood, being a highly perishable commodity, demands packaging solutions that not only ensure its freshness and quality but also align with environmental considerations and consumer preferences.

Instance, January 25, 2023, Tesco has announced its plans to introduce recycled plastic trays designed to package fresh fish products. This initiative aligns with Tesco's commitment to sustainability and environmental responsibility. The company aims to reduce its reliance on new plastic production and contribute to the circular economy by utilizing recycled plastic. This move demonstrates Tesco's efforts to offer more eco-friendly packaging solutions for its products, thus addressing concerns related to plastic waste and promoting a more sustainable approach within the retail industry.



Plastic packaging, known for its versatility, durability, and cost-efficiency, has emerged as a dominant player within the seafood packaging market. This segment encompasses a wide range of plastic materials, including polyethylene (PE), polypropylene (PP), polyvinyl chloride (PVC), and polystyrene (PS), each offering distinct attributes suited to different packaging needs.

One of the key drivers behind the increasing usage of plastic packaging in the seafood industry is its ability to extend the shelf life of products. Plastic materials create a barrier that shields seafood from external contaminants, moisture, and oxygen, slowing down spoilage processes and preserving the quality of the product during transportation and storage. This quality preservation is vital in meeting stringent food safety regulations and consumer expectations for fresh and hygienic seafood products.

Instance, Jun 06, 2023, SABIC has embarked on a collaborative initiative that focuses on reclaiming ocean-bound plastics to produce flexible packaging materials. This endeavor aligns with SABIC's commitment to sustainability and environmental stewardship. By repurposing plastics that have entered the ocean environment, the company aims to contribute to waste reduction and promote a circular economy. This collaboration underscores the importance of cross-industry partnerships in addressing plastic pollution and creating innovative solutions that convert waste into valuable resources. The effort reflects SABIC's dedication to pioneering environmentally conscious practices within the packaging and plastics industry.



Moreover, plastic packaging offers unparalleled flexibility in design and form, enabling manufacturers to create packaging solutions that are not only functional but also visually appealing. This plays a crucial role in enhancing the marketability of seafood products, as attractive packaging can influence consumer purchasing decisions. Additionally, plastic packaging can be customized to accommodate various product sizes and shapes, providing manufacturers with adaptability to a diverse range of seafood offerings.

Despite these advantages, it is essential to acknowledge the growing concern surrounding plastic waste and its environmental impact. Recognizing these concerns, the seafood industry is increasingly focusing on sustainable packaging solutions within the plastic segment. Many companies are investing in research and development to create biodegradable and compostable plastic alternatives that maintain the benefits of traditional plastic while minimizing their contribution to plastic pollution. These sustainable options align with the global movement toward reducing plastic waste and fostering a more circular economy.

As consumer preferences shift toward environmentally friendly products, seafood packaging manufacturers are under pressure to adopt eco-conscious practices. This trend has led to a surge in demand for plastic packaging made from recycled materials. Utilizing recycled plastics reduces the dependence on virgin plastic production and lowers energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions, contributing to a more sustainable packaging ecosystem.

Key challenges in seafood packaging include ensuring freshness and seafood quality.

Seafood products, including fish, crustaceans, bivalves, and cephalopods, are highly perishable due to their elevated water content, which promotes swift degradation, particularly by microorganisms. Inadequate handling before and after harvesting accelerates the proliferation of natural microorganisms that trigger chemical and biochemical reactions, culminating in spoilage. Seafood quality is significantly influenced by external factors such as water activity, packaging methods, storage temperature, and hygiene practices.

Effective packaging technology is crucial for preserving seafood quality during storage and distribution, whether in bulk or retail. Contemporary packaging approaches, such as active packaging, intelligent packaging, modified atmosphere packaging (MAP), and thermal insulated packaging, have emerged to extend shelf-life and counteract deteriorative factors.

The primary role of packaging is safeguarding products from adverse environmental conditions like heat, oxygen, light, and contamination (biological, chemical, or physical). It offers the necessary barriers to water and gas, along with mechanical, optical, thermal, and physical attributes. In seafood packaging, the central objective is sustaining product quality.

Active packaging serves to inhibit microbial growth in seafood. High-barrier packaging, often involving vacuum or elevated CO2 levels, prevents lipid and protein oxidation. Intelligent packaging employs sensors to monitor seafood freshness, assessing biogenic amines, pH shifts, and ammonia production indicators.

Moreover, modified atmosphere packaging (MAP) is widely used to maintain a controlled gas composition around seafood products, thereby slowing down degradation. This technique optimizes gas ratios to create an environment that retards microbial growth and oxidative reactions.

Thermal-insulated packaging is tailored to uphold low temperatures throughout seafood distribution, preserving product quality by minimizing temperature fluctuations. These packaging strategies play a pivotal role in enhancing seafood preservation and extending shelf-life. They not only shield products from detrimental factors but also actively work to curb degradation processes, ensuring that consumers receive seafood products of the highest quality.

The seafood sector's product demand saw a substantial reduction as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The emergence of the novel coronavirus in a market specializing in the sale of seafood and wildlife within the central Chinese hub of Wuhan has triggered significant disruptions across the global seafood industry. The repercussions of COVID-19 have resonated across international markets, leading to a cascade of challenges for businesses involved in seafood trade. These challenges encompass cancelling numerous orders, the deceleration of freight deliveries, adjustments to refund policies, deferred payments, and intricacies associated with sourcing fresh orders and extending existing ones.

The realm of fish and aquatic products, which rely heavily on foreign trends and consumer demands, has experienced a considerable blow due to the sanctions and upheavals reverberating through the global marketplace. Various nations' imposition of lockdown measures has given rise to intricate logistical quandaries within the seafood trade domain. In particular, restrictions on transportation and border crossings have cast shadows on the smooth flow of goods and the establishment of supply chains.

In tandem with these shifts, the production within the capture fishery sector of certain countries has borne the brunt of suspended operations or stark reductions. This pivotal alteration stems from the plummeting demand and the subsequent downward spiral of prices. This production downturn might positively impact wild fish populations in the short term. However, the realm of aquaculture paints a different picture, as mounting evidence suggests that unsold output translates into a surplus of live fish stocks. This surplus, in turn, catalyses escalated feeding costs and heightened susceptibility to fish mortality, necessitating careful management strategies.

Notably, the repercussions of the pandemic are not confined solely to market dynamics; they also extend to perceptions of safety and health. Reports from Chinese authorities detailing the detection of the novel coronavirus on frozen processed seafood packaging materials have had far-reaching ramifications for the industry. Given China's prominence as a significant seafood producer, this revelation has cast a shadow over consumer confidence. The prospect of the virus lingering as a potential carrier on seafood packaging has induced a notable dip in sales figures and engendered an environment of caution within the market.

In conclusion, the initial outbreak of the novel coronavirus within a seafood and wildlife market in Wuhan has triggered a chain reaction that has left the global seafood industry grappling with multifaceted challenges. These challenges span disruptions in supply chains, cancellations of orders, alterations in refund policies, and shifts in consumer behaviour due to health concerns. Moreover, the intricate interplay between aquaculture and wild fish populations has unveiled the complexity of maintaining equilibrium amid evolving market conditions. Adaptive strategies and innovative solutions will be crucial in steering toward recovery and sustainability as the industry navigates these uncharted waters.

Comparative Landscape

The competitive analysis of the seafood packaging market offers a comprehensive assessment of key market players. It encompasses crucial insights such as company profiles, financial performance, revenue generation, market prospects, R&D investments, novel market strategies, international reach, manufacturing infrastructure, production capabilities, corporate advantages and vulnerabilities, product introductions, product diversity, and dominant applications. It is important to note that these data points solely pertain to the strategies of companies within the seafood packaging market.

In this landscape, companies are evaluated based on their standing in the market, financial health, innovation efforts, and global expansion. Metrics such as revenue, investment in research, and production capacity are highlighted, shedding light on their potential market influence. The scope of products and applications they offer is also considered, revealing the breadth of their market offerings.

This competitive overview aids businesses in benchmarking their position against rivals and identifying areas for improvement or differentiation. It enables informed decision-making, supports strategic planning, and promotes a deeper understanding of market dynamics. As the seafood packaging sector evolves, staying attuned to these competitive factors becomes paramount for sustained growth and success.

Major key players in the seafood packaging market include Sealed Air, DS Smith, Bemis (Amcor), Pactiv (Reynolds), Berry Global, Constantia Flexibles (Wendel), Clondalkin Group, Cascades, DOW, Smurfit Kappa, Victory Packaging, AEP Industries Inc., Amcor plc, Crown, Silgan Holdings Inc., SIRANE GROUP, Printpack, FFP Packaging Ltd, ULMA Packaging.

Recent Developments

10 May 2023 , At the Interpack event, ProAmpac and Stora Enso unveiled their pioneering efforts in creating sustainable packaging solutions for fish and meat products that eliminate undesirable odors. This innovation is particularly significant in the food packaging industry, where preserving packaged products' quality and sensory experience is crucial. Through their collaboration, ProAmpac and Stora Enso aim to provide packaging that upholds the freshness and integrity of fish and meat and aligns with sustainable practices. This joint endeavor highlights the potential of partnerships and technological advancements to revolutionize packaging while addressing critical challenges in the industry.

, At the Interpack event, ProAmpac and Stora Enso unveiled their pioneering efforts in creating sustainable packaging solutions for fish and meat products that eliminate undesirable odors. This innovation is particularly significant in the food packaging industry, where preserving packaged products' quality and sensory experience is crucial. Through their collaboration, ProAmpac and Stora Enso aim to provide packaging that upholds the freshness and integrity of fish and meat and aligns with sustainable practices. This joint endeavor highlights the potential of partnerships and technological advancements to revolutionize packaging while addressing critical challenges in the industry. 4 May 2023, Fish Said Fred, a company specializing in fish products, has undertaken a packaging revamp with a dual focus on highlighting sustainability and enhancing accessibility. This strategic move aligns with the company's commitment to environmentally friendly practices and ensuring its products are easily accessible to many consumers. The revamped packaging communicates the brand's dedication to sustainability and demonstrates an inclusive approach to catering to diverse customer needs. This initiative showcases Fish Said Fred's proactive approach to packaging design that encompasses both environmental responsibility and consumer-centricity.

Fish Said Fred, a company specializing in fish products, has undertaken a packaging revamp with a dual focus on highlighting sustainability and enhancing accessibility. This strategic move aligns with the company's commitment to environmentally friendly practices and ensuring its products are easily accessible to many consumers. The revamped packaging communicates the brand's dedication to sustainability and demonstrates an inclusive approach to catering to diverse customer needs. This initiative showcases Fish Said Fred's proactive approach to packaging design that encompasses both environmental responsibility and consumer-centricity. July 25, 2022 , Grounded Packaging has unveiled a novel sustainable packaging solution tailored explicitly for seafood, incorporating a "no-contact" approach. This innovation underscores the company's commitment to sustainability and addressing the unique challenges posed by the seafood industry. Grounded Packaging aims to ensure product quality and safety while adhering to eco-friendly practices by offering a packaging solution that minimizes contact with seafood. This announcement reflects the company's proactive stance in developing innovative packaging solutions catering to industry-specific needs and broader environmental concerns.

, Grounded Packaging has unveiled a novel sustainable packaging solution tailored explicitly for seafood, incorporating a "no-contact" approach. This innovation underscores the company's commitment to sustainability and addressing the unique challenges posed by the seafood industry. Grounded Packaging aims to ensure product quality and safety while adhering to eco-friendly practices by offering a packaging solution that minimizes contact with seafood. This announcement reflects the company's proactive stance in developing innovative packaging solutions catering to industry-specific needs and broader environmental concerns. April 04, 2022, The Bumble Bee Seafood Company has achieved a significant milestone by transitioning to industry-first paperboard cartons for multipack can products, resulting in 98% readily recyclable packaging. This move underscores the company's commitment to sustainability and responsible packaging practices. By adopting paperboard cartons, Bumble Bee Seafood Company is minimizing its environmental footprint and enhancing the recyclability of its packaging materials. This achievement showcases the company's dedication to innovating packaging solutions that align with consumer demands for eco-friendly options and broader industry sustainability goals.

Market Segmentation:

By Application

Frozen Seafood

Dried Seafood

Fresh Seafood

Others

By Product

Containers

Pouches

Boxes

Bags

Bottles

Cans

Trays

Others

By Material

Plastic

Paper

Glass

Metal

Others



By Packaging Technology

Vacuum

MAP

Others



By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



