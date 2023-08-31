Key players operating in the global digital transformation in chemical industry market include Cisco Systems Inc., Microsoft Corp., Stratasys Ltd., HP Enterprise, Siemens AG, General Electric, ABB Ltd., Rockwell Automation, Emerson Electric, and Honeywell International among others.

Brooklyn, New York, Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Digital Transformation in Chemical Industry Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 25.1% from 2023 to 2028.



The digital transformation in the chemical industry is driven by a range of factors, such as the rising need for enhanced operational efficiency in the chemical industry, data-driven decision-making platform, and improved supply chain management. Automation, IoT integration, and advanced analytics are accelerating the industry's ability to optimize processes, reduce costs, and innovate product offerings, fostering competitiveness and sustainability.

Key Market Trends

IoT Integration: The industry is increasingly adopting IoT devices and sensors to gather real-time data from manufacturing processes, enabling predictive maintenance, process optimization, and quality control.

Data Analytics: Advanced analytics and AI are utilized to analyze the massive amounts of data generated, offering insights for improved decision-making, supply chain optimization, and product innovation.

Cloud Computing: Cloud-based platforms facilitate data sharing, collaboration, and remote monitoring, enhancing operational agility and enabling scalable solutions.

Cybersecurity Focus: As digitalization expands, the industry is prioritizing robust cybersecurity measures to protect sensitive data and critical infrastructure from cyber threats.

Key Market Insights

As per the component type outlook, the solutions segment will be the largest segment during the forecast period

As per the end-user outlook, the petrochemical segment will be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period

The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market

The North America is analyzed to have the largest share in the global market during the forecast period of 2023-2028

Component Type (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Solutions [Analytics, Cloud Computing, Mobility, Social Media, and Others]

Services [Professional Services and Implementation & Integration]

End-User (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-28)

Petrochemicals

Specialty Chemicals

Agrochemicals

Pharmaceuticals

Polymers & Plastics

Fine & Bulk Chemicals

By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico





Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Spain

Italy

Netherlands

Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Thailand

Indonesia

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Rest of APAC

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Chile

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

South Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa





