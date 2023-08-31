Home Energy Medics Is Honored As 2023 Energy Star Award Recipients
The Environmental Protection Agency recognizes businesses and organizations that protect the environment through energy efficiency achievements.
Receiving the EPA’s Energy Star Award for the fifth year is a major accomplishment for our team and our company,”ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Home Energy Medics (HEM) announced today that it has been honored with the 2023 Energy Star Award.
Each year, the Environmental Protection Agency recognizes businesses and organizations that have made “outstanding contributions to protecting the environment through superior energy efficiency achievements.”
“Receiving the EPA’s Energy Star Award for the fifth year is a major accomplishment for our team and our company,” said HEM President and owner Scott Donelson. “This award demonstrates that not only do we offer work that exceeds our customers’ expectations, but we embrace Building Performance Institute best practices that protect the environment. We are super proud of this accomplishment.”
“To ensure our clients are getting outstanding work that also protects the environment we became partners with Pearl Certification,” Donelson continued. “Pearl Certification is the gold standard in high-performing home certifications, bringing visibility to the valuable features that make homes healthy, safe, comfortable, and energy and water-efficient.”
With a Pearl Certification on homes HEM retrofit, clients can sell their homes on average for 5.5% more of the overall value of their home than comp homes in their area, according to independent appraiser studies, Donelson said.
“As Pearl is the only national sponsor of the U.S. Department of Energy's Home Performance with ENERGY STAR® program, HEM is proud to partner with them and be connected to the National Association of REALTORS® Green Resource Council,” he said.
“We are proud to partner with Home Energy Medics, which is serious about serving their clients while using their knowledge and tools to preserve the environment with the goal of reducing waste and carbon emissions,” said Derek Estes, Vice President of Pearl’s Contractor Division. “We only partner with the best of the best, and the EPA’s Energy Star Award signals that our partners are not only focused on delivering exceptional work but are employing cutting-edge technology and practices to protect the environment.”
About the Awards
ENERGY STAR Award Winners lead their industries in the production and sale of energy-efficient products and services, and in the development and adoption of strategies that provide substantial savings in our homes, buildings, and plants. All these efforts contribute to reduced emissions and create a healthy environment. Winners are selected from a network of thousands of ENERGY STAR partners.
About Home Energy Medics
Home Energy Medics is a full-service home performance company founded in 2009 and based in Arlington, Va. The company conducts energy audits and offer a variety of home performance services to address home comfort, energy efficiency, high heating and cooling bills, and homeowner health and safety, including insulation and air sealing, noise reduction, duct sealing, window and door replacement and home upgrade consulting. HEM’s
team is composed of building science experts and engineers who hold multiple certifications through the Building Performance Institute. Its experts bring a deep understanding of building science, engineering, home performance, and construction to every project.
