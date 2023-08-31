Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,342 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 475,693 in the last 365 days.

Titan Machinery Inc. Announces Results for Fiscal Second Quarter Ended July 31, 2023

- Revenue for Second Quarter of Fiscal 2024 Increased 29.4% to $642.6 million -

- Second Quarter of Fiscal 2024 EPS Increased 25% to $1.38 -

- Strategic Acquisition of J.J. O'Connor & Sons Pty. Ltd., Australia's Leading Case IH Dealership Group -

- Updates Fiscal 2024 Modeling Assumptions for Construction and International Segments -

WEST FARGO, N.D., Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Titan Machinery Inc. (Nasdaq: TITN) ("Titan" or the "Company), a leading network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores, today reported financial results for the fiscal second quarter ended July 31, 2023.

David Meyer, Titan Machinery’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "We posted another quarter of strong results, reflecting double-digit same-store revenue growth across all three of our reporting segments. This growth was also balanced across equipment, parts and service — each of which performed well and also delivered solid gross margins, which combined for a consolidated pre-tax margin of 6.5% and diluted earnings per share of $1.38. We remain encouraged by the ongoing demand we are seeing in our business and are working hard to get customers their equipment as OEM production and delivery schedules allow."

Mr. Meyer continued, "In conjunction with our second quarter fiscal 2024 financial results, we announced our entry into a definitive agreement for the strategic acquisition of J.J. O'Connor & Sons Pty. Ltd. ("O'Connors"), the largest Case IH dealership group in Australia and a market leader in high horsepower equipment. O'Connors has a seasoned management team with a proven track record of driving solid financial performance through a combination of organic and acquisitive growth over nearly six decades. Their operating metrics, core values, and customer-centric focus align with our own, making them a great partner for our entry into the Australian agriculture market, which is benefiting from strong fundamentals that are being driven by enhanced productivity, economies of scale, and farmer profitability. Together, we believe we will be able to build upon their presence in Southeastern Australia and capitalize on operational synergies across our global footprint, generating significant value for our shareholders."

Fiscal 2024 Second Quarter Results

Consolidated Results

For the second quarter of fiscal 2024, revenue increased to $642.6 million compared to $496.5 million in the second quarter last year. Equipment revenue was $480.1 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2024, compared to $375.2 million in the second quarter last year. Parts revenue was $108.5 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2024, compared to $77.7 million in the second quarter last year. Revenue generated from service was $42.5 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2024, compared to $33.4 million in the second quarter last year. Revenue from rental and other was $11.5 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2024, compared to $10.3 million in the second quarter last year.

Gross profit for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 was $133.4 million, compared to $102.7 million in the second quarter last year. The Company's gross profit margin increased slightly to 20.8% in the second quarter of fiscal 2024, compared to 20.7% in the second quarter last year. The year-over-year increase in gross profit margin in the second quarter was primarily due to a slight mix shift to higher margin parts sales relative to equipment sales.

Operating expenses were $88.8 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2024, compared to $68.8 million in the second quarter last year. The year-over-year increase was driven primarily by additional operating expenses due to acquisitions that have taken place in the past year as well as an increase in variable expenses associated with increased sales. Operating expenses as a percentage of revenue decreased 10 basis points to 13.8% for the second quarter of fiscal 2024, compared to 13.9% of revenue in the prior year period.

Floorplan and other interest expense was $3.7 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2024, compared to $1.6 million for the same period last year.

In the second quarter of fiscal 2024, net income was $31.3 million, or earnings per diluted share of $1.38, compared to net income of $25.0 million, or earnings per diluted share of $1.10, for the second quarter of last year.

The Company generated $50.4 million in EBITDA in the second quarter of fiscal 2024, reflecting an increase of 25.3% versus the $40.2 million generated in the second quarter of last year.

Segment Results

Agriculture Segment - Revenue for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 was $469.1 million, compared to $349.0 million in the second quarter last year. The revenue increase was primarily driven by the acquisitions of Heartland Ag Systems in August 2022 and Pioneer Farm Equipment in February 2023, and also benefited from same-store growth of 10.0% which was achieved on top of a strong performance in the prior year. Pre-tax income for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 was $33.0 million, compared to $24.9 million in the second quarter of the prior year.

Construction Segment - Revenue for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 was $82.9 million, compared to $70.0 million in the second quarter last year. Revenue growth was primarily driven by robust construction activity in our footprint. Pre-tax income for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 was $5.2 million, compared to $3.9 million in the second quarter last year.

International Segment - Revenue for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 was $90.6 million, compared to $77.6 million in the second quarter last year; foreign currency fluctuations accounted for a $1.5 million increase in revenue. Net of the effect of these foreign currency fluctuations, revenue increased $11.5 million or 14.9%. Pre-tax income for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 was $5.6 million. This compares to pre-tax income of $5.9 million in the first quarter last year.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Cash at the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2024 was $52.8 million. Inventories increased to $979.4 million as of July 31, 2023, compared to $703.9 million as of January 31, 2023. This change in inventory reflects increases of $229.1 million, $30.0 million, and $15.0 million, in new equipment, used equipment, and parts inventory, respectively. The increase in inventory includes $22.0 million that was attributable to the Pioneer acquisition made during the first quarter of fiscal 2024. Outstanding floorplan payables were $595.7 million on $781.0 million total available floorplan lines of credit as of July 31, 2023, compared to $258.4 million outstanding floorplan payables as of January 31, 2023.

For the first six months ended July 31, 2023, the Company's net cash used for operating activities was $122.7 million, compared to net cash used for operating activities of $21.0 million for the first six months ended July 31, 2022. This decrease in operating cash flow was driven by an increase in inventories partially offset by an increase in non-interest bearing floorplan lines of credit from manufacturers and higher net income for the first six months of fiscal 2024.

Additional Management Commentary

Mr. Meyer added, "Consistent with our prior expectations, we are seeing some improvement in equipment availability but do not anticipate receiving shipments of high horsepower tractors, self-propelled sprayers or wheel loaders in excess of units that have already been retailed to customers. As such, we do not anticipate replenishment toward targeted minimum stocking levels for these equipment categories until at least the second half of calendar year 2024."

Mr. Meyer continued, "Despite constraints on the availability of key equipment categories, the year-to-date performance of our Agriculture segment has been consistent with our expectations, underpinned by strong organic growth and operating performance. While we are reaffirming our assumptions for the Agriculture segment, we are updating our assumptions for both the Construction and International segments. Construction has been outperforming revenue growth expectations, which we expect to continue through the balance of the fiscal year. Conversely, our International business in Europe is trending toward the low-end of our previous assumptions for revenue growth."

Fiscal 2024 Modeling Assumptions

The Company is updating its previous expectations for Fiscal 2024 to reflect the year-to-date performance of its businesses.

  Current Assumptions Previous Assumptions
Segment Revenue    
Agriculture (1) Up 20-25% Up 20-25%
Construction Up 5-10% Flat - Up 5%
Europe (formerly "International") (2) Up 5-10% Up 8-13%
Australia (O'Connors) (3) $70-90 million $70-90 million
     
Diluted EPS (2)(4) $4.60 - $5.25 $4.60 - $5.25
     
(1) Includes the full year impact of the Mark's Machinery acquisition, which closed in April 2022, the Heartland Ag acquisition, which closed in August 2022, the Pioneer Farm Equipment acquisition, which closed in February 2023, and the partial year impact of the Midwest Truck acquisition, which closed in June 2023.
(2) Includes an estimated loss of approximately $0.07 per share for the Company's Ukrainian subsidiary, which would be similar to actual results for such subsidiary in Fiscal 2023. Includes the partial year impact of the two-store acquisition in Germany which closed in May 2023.
(3) Represents the anticipated partial year revenue impact for the pending O’Connors acquisition, assuming an October 2023 closing and a foreign currency translation rate of AUD $0.67 to USD $1.00.
(4) Excluding the partial year impact of the pending O'Connors acquisition which was previously announced, the underlying assumption for diluted EPS in the range of $4.50 - $5.10 remains unchanged. The current assumptions include a partial year EPS impact in the range of $0.10-$0.15 to account for the O’Connors acquisition net of integration and financing costs, assuming an October 2023 closing.
 

Conference Call and Presentation Information

The Company will host a conference call and audio webcast today at 7:30 a.m. Central time (8:30 a.m. Eastern time). Investors interested in participating in the live call can dial (877) 704-4453 from the U.S. International callers can dial (201) 389-0920. A telephone replay will be available approximately two hours after the call concludes and will be available through Thursday, September 14, 2023, by dialing (844) 512-2921 from the U.S., or (412) 317-6671 from international locations, and entering confirmation code 13739809.

A copy of the presentation that will accompany the prepared remarks on the conference call is available on the Company’s website under Investor Relations at www.titanmachinery.com. An archive of the audio webcast will be available on the Company’s website under Investor Relations at www.titanmachinery.com for 30 days following the audio webcast.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release and the attached financial tables contain disclosure of the Company's EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure as defined under SEC rules. As required by SEC rules, the Company has provided a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure in the schedule included in this press release. The Company believes that presentation of this non-GAAP financial measure improves the transparency of the Company’s disclosures and provides a meaningful presentation of the Company’s results.

About Titan Machinery Inc.

Titan Machinery Inc., founded in 1980 and headquartered in West Fargo, North Dakota, owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment dealer locations in North America and Europe, servicing farmers, contractors, ranchers and commercial applicators. The network consists of US locations in Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Washington, Wisconsin and Wyoming and its European stores are located in Bulgaria, Germany, Romania, and Ukraine. The Titan Machinery locations represent one or more of the CNH Industrial Brands, including Case IH, New Holland Agriculture, Case Construction, New Holland Construction, and CNH Industrial Capital. Additional information about Titan Machinery Inc. can be found at www.titanmachinery.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Except for historical information contained herein, the statements in this release are forward-looking and made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “potential,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “could,” “will,” “plan,” “anticipate,” and similar words and expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our management. Forward-looking statements made in this release, which include statements regarding the impact and benefits of the pending O'Connors acquisition, modeling assumptions and expected results of operations for the fiscal year ending January 31, 2024 and may include statements regarding Agriculture, Construction, and International segment initiatives and improvements, segment revenue realization, growth and profitability expectations, the performance of our Ukrainian subsidiary within our International segment, inventory availability expectations, leverage expectations, agricultural and construction equipment industry conditions and trends, involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause Titan Machinery’s actual results in future periods to differ materially from the forecasted assumptions and expected results. The Company’s risks and uncertainties include, among other things, our ability to successfully close, integrate, and realize growth opportunities and synergies in connection with the pending O'Connors acquisition and the risk that we assume unforeseen or other liabilities in connection with the pending O'Connors acquisition. In addition, risks and uncertainties also include the impact of the Russia-Ukraine conflict on our Ukrainian subsidiary, our substantial dependence on CNH Industrial including CNH Industrial's ability to design, manufacture and allocate inventory to our stores necessary to satisfy our customers' demands, supply chain disruptions impacting our suppliers, including CNH Industrial, the continued availability of organic growth and acquisition opportunities, potential difficulties integrating acquired stores, industry supply levels, fluctuating agriculture and construction industry economic conditions, the success of recently implemented initiatives within the Company’s operating segments, the uncertainty and fluctuating conditions in the capital and credit markets, difficulties in conducting international operations, foreign currency risks, governmental agriculture policies, seasonal fluctuations, the ability of the Company to manage inventory levels, weather conditions, disruption in receiving ample inventory financing, and increased competition in the geographic areas served. These and other risks are more fully described in Titan Machinery’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company’s most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, as updated in subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, as applicable. Titan Machinery conducts its business in a highly competitive and rapidly changing environment. Accordingly, new risks and uncertainties may arise. It is not possible for management to predict all such risks and uncertainties, nor to assess the impact of all such risks and uncertainties on Titan Machinery’s business or the extent to which any individual risk or uncertainty, or combination of risks and uncertainties, may cause results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Other than as required by law, Titan Machinery disclaims any obligation to update such risks and uncertainties or to publicly announce results of revisions to any of the forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect future events or developments.

Investor Relations Contact:

ICR, Inc.
Jeff Sonnek, jeff.sonnek@icrinc.com
646-277-1263


 
TITAN MACHINERY INC.
Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets
(in thousands)
(Unaudited)
       
  July 31, 2023   January 31, 2023
Assets      
Current Assets      
Cash $ 52,765     $ 43,913  
Receivables, net of allowance for expected credit losses   119,753       95,844  
Inventories, net   979,427       703,939  
Prepaid expenses and other   13,543       25,554  
Total current assets   1,165,488       869,250  
Noncurrent Assets      
Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation   252,187       217,782  
Operating lease assets   44,241       50,206  
Deferred income taxes   3,769       1,246  
Goodwill   31,157       30,622  
Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization   18,354       18,411  
Other   1,820       1,178  
Total noncurrent assets   351,528       319,445  
Total Assets $ 1,517,016     $ 1,188,695  
       
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity      
Current Liabilities      
Accounts payable $ 41,254     $ 40,834  
Floorplan payable   595,728       258,372  
Current maturities of long-term debt   11,174       7,241  
Current operating lease liabilities   9,533       9,855  
Deferred revenue   63,083       119,845  
Accrued expenses and other   49,360       58,159  
Income taxes payable   7,871       3,845  
Total current liabilities   778,003       498,151  
Long-Term Liabilities      
Long-term debt, less current maturities   87,052       89,950  
Operating lease liabilities   42,168       48,513  
Deferred income taxes   9,569       9,563  
Other long-term liabilities   3,543       6,212  
Total long-term liabilities   142,332       154,238  
Stockholders' Equity      
Common stock          
Additional paid-in-capital   256,984       256,541  
Retained earnings   343,070       284,784  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (3,373 )     (5,019 )
Total stockholders' equity   596,681       536,306  
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 1,517,016     $ 1,188,695  


 
TITAN MACHINERY INC.
Consolidated Condensed Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
               
  Three Months Ended July 31,   Six Months Ended July 31,
    2023       2022       2023       2022  
Revenue              
Equipment $ 480,122     $ 375,216     $ 909,498     $ 731,582  
Parts   108,510       77,693       205,116       146,255  
Service   42,478       33,365       77,411       62,887  
Rental and other   11,458       10,269       20,174       16,825  
Total Revenue   642,568       496,543       1,212,199       957,549  
Cost of Revenue              
Equipment   414,800       323,988       783,062       634,222  
Parts   73,086       52,706       138,190       100,015  
Service   14,208       11,072       26,617       21,832  
Rental and other   7,075       6,078       12,351       10,087  
Total Cost of Revenue   509,169       393,844       960,220       766,156  
Gross Profit   133,399       102,699       251,979       191,393  
Operating Expenses   88,751       68,828       170,066       132,980  
Income from Operations   44,648       33,871       81,913       58,413  
Other Income (Expense)              
Interest and other income   641       873       1,362       1,365  
Floorplan interest expense   (2,457 )     (245 )     (3,729 )     (499 )
Other interest expense   (1,241 )     (1,349 )     (2,514 )     (2,545 )
Income Before Income Taxes   41,591       33,150       77,032       56,734  
Provision for Income Taxes   10,270       8,191       18,745       14,235  
Net Income $ 31,321     $ 24,959       58,287       42,499  
               
Diluted Earnings per Share $ 1.38     $ 1.10     $ 2.56     $ 1.88  
Diluted Weighted Average Common Shares   22,484       22,392       22,480       22,357  


 
TITAN MACHINERY INC.
Consolidated Condensed Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
(Unaudited)
       
  Six Months Ended July 31,
    2023       2022  
Operating Activities      
Net income $ 58,287     $ 42,499  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities      
Depreciation and amortization   14,637       10,987  
Other, net   2,327       5,122  
Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions      
Inventories   (263,121 )     (137,708 )
Manufacturer floorplan payable   150,906       105,415  
Receivables   (20,623 )     (2,913 )
Other working capital   (65,108 )     (44,355 )
Net Cash Provided by (Used for) Operating Activities   (122,695 )     (20,953 )
Investing Activities      
Property and equipment purchases   (28,037 )     (14,507 )
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment   6,029       1,628  
Acquisition consideration, net of cash acquired   (27,935 )     (7,675 )
Other, net   (795 )     (182 )
Net Cash Used for Investing Activities   (50,738 )     (20,736 )
Financing Activities      
Net change in non-manufacturer floorplan payable   185,026       35,716  
Net proceeds from long-term debt and finance leases   (2,198 )     4,536  
Other, net   (1,009 )     (689 )
Net Cash Provided by Financing Activities   181,819       39,563  
Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash   466       (1,966 )
Net Change in Cash   8,852       (4,092 )
Cash at Beginning of Period   43,913       146,149  
Cash at End of Period $ 52,765     $ 142,057  


 
TITAN MACHINERY INC.
Segment Results
(in thousands)
(Unaudited)
       
  Three Months Ended July 31,   Six Months Ended July 31,
    2023       2022     % Change     2023       2022     % Change
Revenue                      
Agriculture $ 469,069     $ 348,956     34.4 %   $ 892,266     $ 667,503     33.7 %
Construction   82,863       70,022     18.3 %     154,860       136,986     13.0 %
International   90,636       77,565     16.9 %     165,073       153,060     7.8 %
Total $ 642,568     $ 496,543     29.4 %   $ 1,212,199     $ 957,549     26.6 %
                       
Income Before Income Taxes                      
Agriculture $ 33,029     $ 24,895     32.7 %   $ 57,181     $ 41,344     38.3 %
Construction   5,156       3,923     31.4 %     9,689       7,132     35.9 %
International   5,568       5,870     (5.1 )%     11,952       10,195     17.2 %
Segment Income Before Income Taxes   43,753       34,688     26.1 %     78,822       58,671     34.3 %
Shared Resources   (2,162 )     (1,538 )   (40.6 )%     (1,790 )     (1,937 )   7.6 %
Total $ 41,591     $ 33,150     25.5 %   $ 77,032     $ 56,734     35.8 %


 
TITAN MACHINERY INC.
Non-GAAP Reconciliations
(in thousands)
(Unaudited)
                 
    Three Months Ended July 31,   Six Months Ended July 31,
      2023       2022       2023       2022  
EBITDA                
Net Income   $ 31,321     $ 24,959     $ 58,287     $ 42,499  
Adjustments                
Interest expense, net of interest income     1,110       1,283       2,275       2,392  
Provision for income taxes     10,270       8,191       18,745       14,235  
Depreciation and amortization     7,689       5,781       14,637       10,987  
EBITDA   $ 50,390     $ 40,214     $ 93,944     $ 70,113  


 
O'CONNORS
Non-GAAP Reconciliation for O’Connors
(in thousands)
(Unaudited)
     
    Fiscal Year Ended
    June 30, 2023
EBITDA    
Net Income   $ 13,060  
Adjustments    
Interest expense, net of interest income     1,417  
Provision for income taxes     5,592  
Depreciation and amortization     1,299  
EBITDA   $ 21,368  

 


You just read:

Titan Machinery Inc. Announces Results for Fiscal Second Quarter Ended July 31, 2023

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Technology ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more