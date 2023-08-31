Neurorehabilitation Devices Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Report, Forecast 2023-2028
Global Neurorehabilitation Devices Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Key Players, Report And Forecast 2023-2028SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Expert Market Research (EMR), the global neurorehabilitation devices market size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.1% between 2023 and 2028. Aided by the increasing demand for advanced rehabilitation solutions and the expanding applications of these devices across various aspects of patient care, the market is expected to grow significantly by 2028.
Neurorehabilitation devices serve as essential tools in the field of healthcare, aiding in the recovery of individuals who have suffered neurological injuries or disorders. These devices, which range from wearable technology to cutting-edge robotics, offer therapeutic applications that help with the treatment of cognitive deficiencies, the rehabilitation of motor function, and the general improvement of quality of life.
The growing incidence of neurological disorders globally is a primary driver of the neurorehabilitation devices market growth. With the rising awareness of the crucial role rehabilitation plays in the recovery and management of conditions such as stroke, traumatic brain injuries, and neurodegenerative diseases, there has been a significant upsurge in demand for neurorehabilitation devices. Additionally, the trend of ageing populations worldwide has further underlined the importance of these devices, given the increased susceptibility of older individuals to neurological conditions.
The broadening applications of neurorehabilitation devices across various healthcare sectors are also contributing significantly to the neurorehabilitation devices market development. In hospital settings, these devices are increasingly being used to aid in acute care and recovery, enhancing patient outcomes and reducing the length of hospital stays. Meanwhile, in long-term care and home settings, they provide essential support for individuals managing chronic neurological conditions, promoting independence and improving quality of life.
Moreover, neurorehabilitation devices have found novel applications in the emerging field of tele-rehabilitation, aiding the neurorehabilitation devices market growth. With the advancement in technology and the increasing adoption of telehealth, these devices enable remote patient monitoring and delivery of therapeutic interventions, thereby expanding the reach of neurorehabilitation services.
Further, the growing interest in the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning in healthcare has created opportunities for the development and improvement of neurorehabilitation devices. The incorporation of these technologies can facilitate personalised patient care and promote more effective therapeutic outcomes, thereby contributing to the neurorehabilitation devices market expansion.
Neurorehabilitation Devices Market Segmentation
The market can be divided based on product, therapy area, and region.
Market Breakup by Product
Neurorobotics
Brain-computer interface
Non-invasive Stimulators
Wearable devices
Others
Market Breakup by Therapy Area
Stroke
Multiple Sclerosis
Parkinson’s Disease
Cerebral Palsy
Others
Market Breakup by Region
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
Competitive Landscape
The EMR report looks into the market shares, plant turnarounds, capacities, investments, and acquisitions and mergers, among other major developments, of the global neurorehabilitation devices companies. Some of the major key players explored in the report by Expert Market Research are as follows:
Biometrics Ltd
Kinestica d.o.o.
Ectron Ltd
BIONIK Laboratories Corp.
Ekso Bionics
Others
