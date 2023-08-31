Ilham Aliyev received Chief Executive Officer of TotalEnergies

Submit Release
AZERBAIJAN, August 31 - 31 August 2023, 10:10

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Chief Executive Officer of TotalEnergies Patrick Pouyanné.

During the meeting, it was emphasized that the production had started in the "Absheron" field, the head of state was given detailed information about the project parameters. It was noted that the production well is the most productive well with the lowest carbon emissions, which is a clear indication of the richness of the field's potential and prospects.

During the conversation, the sides exchanged views on the expansion of the activities of the "TotalEnergies" company in Azerbaijan, including the transition to the full development stage of the "Absheron" field, and the company expressed its interest in participating in the projects. The parties also discussed prospects and potential of implementing renewable energy projects in the country, including in Nakhchivan.

