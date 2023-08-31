DUBLIN, Ireland, Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV

Publication of Semi-Annual Report

The following document is available for viewing:

Semi-Annual Report for the year ended 30 June 2023

To view the full document, please paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser:

https://am.jpmorgan.com/content/dam/jpm-am-aem/emea/regional/en/regulatory/semi-annual-report/jpmorgan-etfs-icav-semi-annual-report-ce-en.pdf

Enquiries:

JPMorgan

Connie MacCurrach

connie.b.maccurrach@jpmorgan.com

+44 7809 830 116

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.



