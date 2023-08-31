Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,317 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 475,473 in the last 365 days.

JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV: Publication of Semi-Annual Report

DUBLIN, Ireland, Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV

Publication of Semi-Annual Report

The following document is available for viewing:

Semi-Annual Report for the year ended 30 June 2023

To view the full document, please paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser:

https://am.jpmorgan.com/content/dam/jpm-am-aem/emea/regional/en/regulatory/semi-annual-report/jpmorgan-etfs-icav-semi-annual-report-ce-en.pdf

Enquiries:

JPMorgan
Connie MacCurrach
connie.b.maccurrach@jpmorgan.com
+44 7809 830 116

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

 


You just read:

JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV: Publication of Semi-Annual Report

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Companies ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more