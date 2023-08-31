Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,297 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 475,451 in the last 365 days.

Gov. Pillen is Accepting Applications for State Treasurer

NEBRASKA, August 31 - CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

Jacy Schafer, (531) 510-8529

 

Gov. Pillen is Accepting Applications for State Treasurer

LINCOLN, NE – Today, Governor Pillen announced he is accepting applications for the constitutional office of Nebraska State Treasure. Treasurer John Murante officially submitted his resignation letter to Gov. Pillen, effective end of the day on September 18.  Murante has accepted the position of director of the Nebraska Public Employees Retirement Systems (NPERS).

The Governor’s appointee will finish the remainder of Mr. Murante’s elected term through 2026.

Applications can be submitted through the Governor’s website here or in writing to: Office of the Governor, P.O. Box 94848, Lincoln, NE 68509-4848.

Gov. Pillen has indicated his intent to fill the vacancy as quickly as possible. The deadline to apply is 5:00 p.m. on September 6.

You just read:

Gov. Pillen is Accepting Applications for State Treasurer

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more