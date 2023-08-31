Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,296 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 475,451 in the last 365 days.

Governor Pillen Establishes Women’s Bill of Rights by Executive Order

NEBRASKA, August 31 - CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

Jacy Schafer, (531) 510-8529

 

 

Governor Pillen Establishes Women’s Bill of Rights by Executive Order

 

LINCOLN, NE – Today, Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen signed an Executive Order establishing the Women’s Bill of Rights. Gov. Pillen is the second U.S. Governor to sign such an order, declaring the biological definition of male and female. 

 

“It is common sense that men do not belong in women’s only spaces,” said Governor Pillen. “As Governor, it is my duty to protect our kids and women’s athletics, which means providing single-sex spaces for women’s sports, bathrooms, and changing rooms.”

 

The executive order establishes, for purposes of state government:

    • A person’s biological sex is defined at birth
    • The reasons for defining a person’s biological sex
    • Establishes guidelines for reporting of data

This executive order goes into effect immediately.

 

A signed version of the executive order is attached. 

 

Executive Order establishing the Women’s Bill of Rights

You just read:

Governor Pillen Establishes Women’s Bill of Rights by Executive Order

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more