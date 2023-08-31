Lynx Air Launches Inaugural Flight between Montreal and Las Vegas

Lynx is celebrating with a seat sale offering up to 25 per cent off

MONTREAL , Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lynx Air (Lynx) will launch its first flight between Montreal Pierre Trudeau International Airport (YUL) and Las Vegas Harry Reid International Airport (LAS) today, continuing the rapid expansion of the airline’s Montreal network.



Lynx is currently Canada’s fastest growing airline, and recently added service between Toronto and Los Angeles. The airline currently flies to 16 destinations across Canada and the United States.

Today’s launch marks the start of Lynx’s U.S. expansion from Montreal in the lead up to fall and winter. Lynx will add Orlando and Tampa Bay to its Montreal network as two additional U.S. destinations in the coming months, and all destinations are now on sale. By December 2023, Lynx will offer more than 8,000 seats per week across its North American network to and from Montreal. Lynx Air added Montreal to its expanding network just six months ago.

“Montreal is one of our fastest growing markets because it has historically been underserved by low-cost carriers. We are happy to serve the demand for more options when it comes to air travel from Montreal residents,” said Merren McArthur, CEO of Lynx Air. “We are proud to be the only low-cost carrier offering services between Montreal and Las Vegas. Whether you are travelling to experience world-class entertainment, hike the surrounding national parks, or to try your luck at the casinos, Lynx will ensure a great flying experience at an ultra-affordable price.”

“ADM Aéroports de Montréal is delighted that Lynx Air has added Las Vegas to its list of destinations. It's a new gateway to Nevada: concerts, shows and great restaurants are all excellent reasons to head for the entertainment capital of the world! By adding this route to its service offering, Lynx Air continues to develop the market for low-cost flights from Montreal, which will undoubtedly appeal to both business and leisure travelers,” said Stéphane Lapierre, Vice President, Airport Operations and Air Services Development, ADM.

“Las Vegas continues to share a unique and important relationship with the Canadian market, from being one of the top sources of international travel to influencing our entertainment and sports landscape with imported headliners and the expansion of the National Hockey League,” said H. Fletch Brunelle, vice president of marketing for the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority. “We look forward to welcoming more travelers to experience that impact firsthand thanks to additional direct access to the destination.”

Sale Details

Fares between Las Vegas and Montreal start at $129*, one way, including taxes and fees. To celebrate today’s inaugural flight, Lynx has launched a limited time seat sale offering up to 25 per cent off base fares on all flights between Las Vegas and Montreal. The sale starts on August 31st and ends at 11:59 PM EDT on September 1st, 2023, and can be accessed with the promo code “FLYUSA”. For complete sale details, and to book an ultra-affordable fare, visit FlyLynx.com.

Lynx’s US Schedule from Montreal



Departure Station Arrival Station Effective Date Frequency

MONTREAL PIERRE TRUDEAU (YUL) LAS VEGAS HARRY REID (LAS) 31 – AUG – 23 MON-THUR-FRI-SUN LAS VEGAS HARRY REID (LAS) MONTREAL PIERRE TRUDEAU (YUL) 31 – AUG – 23 MON-THUR-FRI-SUN MONTREAL PIERRE TRUDEAU (YUL) Orlando International (MCO) 02 – NOV – 23 MON-TUES-THUR-SUN Orlando International (MCO) MONTREAL PIERRE TRUDEAU (YUL) 02 – NOV – 23 MON-TUES-THUR-SUN MONTREAL PIERRE TRUDEAU (YUL) Tampa Bay International (TPA) 17 – NOV – 23 MON-THUR-FRI-SUN Tampa Bay International (TPA) MONTREAL PIERRE TRUDEAU (YUL) 17 – NOV – 23 MON-THUR-FRI-SUN



Please note that dates are subject to change. Visit the website for full schedule details.

* Available for a limited time; fares are accurate at the time of release and include taxes and fees, restrictions apply.

Media contact:

Paula Worthington

Worthington PR

paula@worthingtonpr.com

403-585-2429

About Lynx Air

Lynx Air (Lynx), Canada's leading ultra-low-cost airline, is on a mission to make air travel accessible to all, with ultra-affordable fares and a customer-focused flying experience. The airline was recently awarded Youngest Fleet in North America by ch-aviation. Lynx operates a brand-new fleet of Boeing 737 aircraft, bringing an elevated customer experience to low-cost travel in Canada. These ultra-efficient and reliable aircraft are 20% more fuel efficient than previous generation aircraft, reducing Lynx’s carbon footprint, and making Lynx one of Canada’s most sustainable airlines. Lynx is a privately owned Canadian airline with the financial backing and industry expertise required to transform the Canadian aviation landscape.