PM SOGAVARE RECEIVED FINAL COURTESY CALL BY PRC AMBASSADOR

Prime Minister Hon. Manasseh Sogavare MP has received the final courtesy call by the Peoples’ Republic of China’s (PRC) ambassador to Solomon Islands, His Excellency Li Ming.

H.E Li Ming’s tenure as PRC ambassador to Solomon Islands is completed and he will return to Beijing and to be assigned to another ambassadorial posting.

H.E Li Ming is the first PRC ambassador to Solomon Islands and is instrumental in establishing PRC’s embassy in the country.

Prime Minister Sogavare told H.E Li Ming that it will go down in history that he (ambassador) is the first PRC ambassador to Solomon Islands.

PM Sogavare briefly revealed that the intention to establish bilateral relationship with PRC has gone a long way back during the time of former Prime Minister Late Solomon Sunaone Mamaloni adding, one of late Mamaloni’s political statements is…. “the future of this country is with China”.

PM Sogavare told His Excellency Li Ming that the decision taken by his government four years ago not only fulfills a long time aspiration but it puts the country on the right side of history.

Prime Minister Sogavare acknowledged the assistance provided by PRC within a short period of time since the establishment of bilateral relationship between the two countries.

The Prime Minister acknowledged that the 2023 Pacific Games facilities- the national stadium and running track/ football pitch training ground and the multipurpose hall in East King George School- remains PRC’s biggest development contribution to the country to date.

PM Sogavare said in its effort to meeting the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the country will continue to work with PRC in other areas of cooperation such as in education and health

The Prime Minister also spoke highly of Xi Jinping’s leadership in working to maintain world peace and share development initiatives with developing countries.

PM Sogavare bids farewell to Ambassador Li Ming and wished him all the best in his new assignment.

Meanwhile, PRC Ambassador Li Ming described his ambassadorial service as a privilege and honor to represent his country in Solomon Islands.

H.E Li Ming also stated that with the strategic guidance of the Prime Minister the bilateral relationship between the countries will continue to grow from strength to strength.

Ambassador Li Ming further acknowledged the cordial relationship established between him and government officials in projects.

The ambassador also acknowledged the words of encouragement by the Prime Minister which boost the morale of staff members in the PRC embassy.

H.E Li Ming said more effort will be made to enhance cooperation in the areas of education, cultural exchanges, health and education.

The PRC ambassador expressed that to him personally his posting here in the last three years is valued and cherished.

He informed the Prime Minister that during his absence his deputy head of mission will be on the acting role.

The outgoing Ambassador also informed the Prime Minister that his predecessor will soon be announced as Beijing would not want to leave the gap for too long.

Ambassador Li Ming will be formally farewelled next week.

