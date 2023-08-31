Thermal Protector Market to Witness an Outstanding Growth during 2021 - 2031

Thermal Protector Market Size

Thermal Protector Market Is Expected to Grow Tremendously By 2031 – Haier Smart Home Co Ltd, Sensata technologies inc, Thermtrol Corporation

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global thermal protector market size was valued at $59,971.2 thousand in 2022 and is projected to reach $88,744.9 thousand by 2031, registering a CAGR of 4.5% from 2022 to 2031. A thermal protector is a device, which protects the motor, compressor, and transformer of electronics from raised temperatures. It disconnects the current at preset temperatures and re-establishes the current when the temperatures return to normal. According to the International Energy Agency, worldwide energy utilization increased by 4.6% in 2021, twice the normal rate in 2018. In addition, around 40% of electricity is being used to power electric motors.

Get a PDF brochure for Industrial Insights and Business Intelligence @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/16962

This was driven by the strengthening of the global economy in the past few years and the increase in demand for electricity. Furthermore, power demand is growing at a rate of 4%, and the share of electricity in global energy consumption is estimated to reach 24% by 2040. With growing electricity requirements, the demand for electric products is expected to increase simultaneously, which is likely to drive the growth of the thermal protector market globally. In addition, with an exponentially increasing population, the demand for electricity is anticipated to escalate significantly, which eventually will foster the demand for electric appliances, thereby escalating the demand for thermal protectors. Furthermore, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to dominate the market owing to a surge in growth of the overall economy. China is the main driver for the growth of the Asia-Pacific thermal protector market. This is attributed to the fact that China is one of the largest consumers and producers of various home appliances and consumer electronics products. In addition, it is involved in exporting several input supplies to a wide range of industries that are essentially used to produce finished goods

The global thermal protector industry is segmented into applications and regions. Depending on the application, the thermal protector market analysis is fragmented into motor, compressor, transformer, and others (coffee pots, automatic toasters, laminators, electric water pots, steam guns, steam irons, wind warmers, microwave ovens, and water dispensers). Region-wise, the thermal protector market growth is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/16962

The key players operating in the global thermal protector market include Calco Electric, Dongguan Henghao Electric Co., Ltd. Guangzhou Senbao Electrical Appliances Co., Ltd., Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd. Jiangsu Changsheng Electric Appliance Co., Ltd., Portage Electric Products, Inc., Sensata Technologies, Inc., Seki Controls, Thermtrol Corporation, and Tianyin Electromechanical.

IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON GLOBAL THERMAL PROTECTOR MARKET

- The emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic had a moderate impact on the growth of the global Thermal Protector market trends.

- This impact is primarily attributed to significant disruptions in the supply chain and shutdown of the manufacturing and end-use industries such as electronic equipment and consumer goods, hence resulting in a decline in demand for thermal Protector during this period.

- However, the opening of the market after the gradual lifting of the lockdown and the increase in consumption of electronic equipment will support the market demand for thermal protectors

Procure Complete Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/37b8076396839c9381922f173f0fd2f3

Key findings of the study

- On the basis of application, the motor segment is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR of 4.9% from 2022 to 2031.

- Asia-Pacific garnered the highest thermal protector market share of 45% in 2021, in terms of revenue, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8%.

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains.