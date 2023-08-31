RELEASE: Insurance and Banking Assistance Center To Be Held This Friday and Saturday

Submit Release
Aug 30, 2023

August 30, 2023

Insurance and Banking Assistance Center To Be Held This Friday and Saturday

HONOLULU — The Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs’ Insurance Division (DCCA) and the Division of Financial Institutions is organizing a supplemental Insurance and Banking Assistance Center event this weekend.

The upcoming event will be on Friday, September 1, and Saturday, September 2, from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., at the Whalers Village Parking Lot (2435 Ka’anapali Parkway). 

“Last weekend’s event was cut short due to an evacuation, so we are conducting a second Insurance and Banking Assistance Center to meet the needs of the Maui community. The upcoming event will bring together representatives from insurance companies and financial institutions and will include several new participants to help with the insurance claims process and to address the needs of homeowners. We remain committed to supporting Maui during their time of need,’ said Insurance Commissioner Gordon I. Ito.

Participants at the upcoming Insurance and Banking Assistance Center include:

  • Allstate
  • First Insurance Company of Hawaii
  • HEMIC
  • Island Insurance
  • Liberty Mutual Fire Insurance Company
  • Progressive
  • State Farm
  • Zephyr Insurance Company
  • Freedom Mortgage
  • Hale Mahaolu
  • LoanCare
  • LoanDepot
  • Nationstar Mortgage
  • PennyMac Financial Services
  • Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing (Sep. 1 only)

Use of the venue was donated by Whalers Village.

For insurance resources and more information on navigating the insurance claims process when dealing with fire and disaster claims, visit https://cca.hawaii.gov/fireclaims.

